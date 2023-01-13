ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

easttexasradio.com

Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

CPS investigating workout that led to hospitalizations

CPS is now looking into a high school football workout that sent several Rockwall Heath High School players to the hospital. A few of their parents are talking about their ordeal.
CBS DFW

No bull: Loose longhorns shut down part of Midlothian freeway

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Midlothian police today were forced to shut down parts of a freeway Sunday afternoon after two longhorns got loose.It all started just after 2 p.m. when the back doors on a cattle trailer opened unexpectedly and two longhorn bulls got out.Midlothian police shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 67 at 9th Street and with the help of Ellis County Animal services. A good Samaritan from the Cowboy Church in Ellis County got one of the animals wrangled back into the trailer.The second bull was eventually corralled and the freeway opened shortly before 5:00 p.m.Neither bull was hurt and there were no accidents as a result.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
fox4news.com

North Texans give back to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

DALLAS - People celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a variety of ways. Many use the day off to attend parades, and others use it to be of service to their community. A typically serene Mount Olive Cemetery in Lewisville was buzzing with action Monday morning. Hundreds of volunteers showed up to help clean up the historic Black cemetery.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
fwtx.com

Updated: 15 Best Brunch Spots in Fort Worth

With a new year dawning, we thought it would be fun to update our list of 15 must-try brunch spots in Funkytown. Resolutions be damned, we know you like to sleep in and crave both savory and sweet cuisine before your mid-morning workout or all-day TV binge. So, here is our updated list of places you can get your midmorning meal fix.
FORT WORTH, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas

Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Hyperallergic

Blaze Engulfs Former Juneteenth Museum Property

The site where Opal Lee’s original Juneteenth museum once stood in Fort Worth, Texas caught on fire in the early hours of Thursday, January 12. According to a representative of Unity Unlimited, the nonprofit led by Lee’s granddaughter, Dione Sims, all of the buildings on the property were affected.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

MIDLOTHIAN, TX
theboxhouston.com

A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!

The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler. Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.
FRISCO, TX

