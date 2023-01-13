Read full article on original website
Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame
ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: January 16 - 22
RED ALERT- ARLINGTON - EB & WB I-30 between Baird Farm Road and Hwy 360 ALL LANES MAY BE CLOSED between 8 pm - 5 am through Saturday, 1/21, if closed traffic will be diverted to the service road.
CPS investigating workout that led to hospitalizations
CPS is now looking into a high school football workout that sent several Rockwall Heath High School players to the hospital. A few of their parents are talking about their ordeal.
No bull: Loose longhorns shut down part of Midlothian freeway
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Midlothian police today were forced to shut down parts of a freeway Sunday afternoon after two longhorns got loose.It all started just after 2 p.m. when the back doors on a cattle trailer opened unexpectedly and two longhorn bulls got out.Midlothian police shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 67 at 9th Street and with the help of Ellis County Animal services. A good Samaritan from the Cowboy Church in Ellis County got one of the animals wrangled back into the trailer.The second bull was eventually corralled and the freeway opened shortly before 5:00 p.m.Neither bull was hurt and there were no accidents as a result.
Dallas thieves stole millions in jewelry by busting through walls
The Dallas-area heist apparently relied on good old fashioned brute force to breach a jewelry store.
Dallas ISD MLK Oratory Competition winner calls for unity and action
The winner of a local oratory competition to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. issues a call for unity and action. T.L. Marsalis Elementary Steam Academy fifth grader Zihair Douglas won the competition and joined Good Day to share what he learned.
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in Dallas
Fans of hot dogs and beef steak sandwiches will be excited that one of Chicago's most famous restaurants, Portillo's, will open the door to its first location in Dallas this week.
North Texans give back to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
DALLAS - People celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a variety of ways. Many use the day off to attend parades, and others use it to be of service to their community. A typically serene Mount Olive Cemetery in Lewisville was buzzing with action Monday morning. Hundreds of volunteers showed up to help clean up the historic Black cemetery.
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Updated: 15 Best Brunch Spots in Fort Worth
With a new year dawning, we thought it would be fun to update our list of 15 must-try brunch spots in Funkytown. Resolutions be damned, we know you like to sleep in and crave both savory and sweet cuisine before your mid-morning workout or all-day TV binge. So, here is our updated list of places you can get your midmorning meal fix.
Motorcyclist killed, several hurt in crashes around DFW Sunday
A motorcyclist was killed and several people were injured in separate crashes around Dallas–Fort Worth on Sunday. Both incidents remain under investigation.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Dallas returns in-person for first time since 2020
DALLAS - The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade returned back in-person on Monday for the first time in three years. This was the first time the parade since 2020 due to the pandemic, so there was some extra anticipation this year. It’s always a happy occasion when celebrating Dr....
The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas
Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
Blaze Engulfs Former Juneteenth Museum Property
The site where Opal Lee’s original Juneteenth museum once stood in Fort Worth, Texas caught on fire in the early hours of Thursday, January 12. According to a representative of Unity Unlimited, the nonprofit led by Lee’s granddaughter, Dione Sims, all of the buildings on the property were affected.
Sinister Seven – These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Murder Suspects
Recently, we talked about the most wanted murderer in Texas named Matthew Edgar. Thankfully, just days after the article was posted, Edgar was captured after his extended run from the law. However, there are people in the state of Texas who are still on the run for the crime of murder.
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!
The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler. Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to apply
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. This week the Moody Foundation awarded $4.99 million to the Highland Park Independent School District (HPISD) in Dallas.
