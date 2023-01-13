Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Related
WGAL
Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
WGAL
Inaugural celebration to get underway at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party is about to get underway. An inaugural celebration will kick off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras are allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take...
‘Blasting operations’ to delay traffic on Routes 23 and 30 in Lancaster County, PennDOT says
Blasting operations as part of the Walnut Street Extension Project in East Lampeter Twp., Lancaster County, will affect traffic in the area starting on Friday, Jan. 20. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said, the delays will occur on Route 23 (Walnut Street) and Route 30, weather permitting, 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Feb. 3.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
WGAL
Final preparations underway in Harrisburg for inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Final preparations are underway in Harrisburg for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro on Tuesday. On the eve of the swearing-in, Shapiro joined the MLK Day of Service. "I'm feeling humility. I really am. I'm really humbled by this," he said. Former state Rep. Austin Davis...
abc27.com
Construction of Union Summit apartments in Dauphin Co. will soon be completed
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Union Summit apartments inside the Susquehanna Union Green community neighborhood are now accepting waitlist applications as they near the end of construction. The Susquehanna Union Green is a pedestrian-oriented town center-style neighborhood, which was developed by Vartan Group Inc. Construction on the Susquehanna...
abc27.com
Fire contained in Bishop McDevitt cafeteria kitchen
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire departments responded to Bishop McDevitt High School on Monday for a fire in the school cafeteria’s kitchen. According to Colonial Fire Company No. 1, crews responded to a reported commercial building fire at the high school on Monday. Firefighters found smoke coming from...
WGAL
Two people killed in separate house fires in York County
Two people are dead after separate house fires broke out on Monday in York County. The fire happened Monday around 3 p.m. at a home along the 1300 block of Roundtop Road. According to the Wellsville fire chief, Larry Anderson, a couple in their 70s lived in the home, and the wife died.
abc27 News
Man died in York County crash: Coroner
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
1 person killed in central Pa. house fire
A house fire was reported Monday afternoon in York County, dispatch said, and the coroner was called to the scene. Firefighters responded to the house fire with reports of a person trapped inside of the home after the blaze was reported at 3:04 p.m. More than an hour later, first responders were still on the scene at 1350 Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to York County dispatch. At 4:30 p.m., the fire had been marked as under control.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's inaugural address
Gov. Josh Shapiro was sworn in Tuesday in Harrisburg. I am humbled to stand before you today as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor. Along the winding road that led to this moment, I’ve been grounded in my faith and family. And so I begin by saying to my high school...
WGAL
2 people killed in I-83 crash in Dauphin County
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in Swatara Township. Troopers said the truck left the road, broke through the guide rail, hit a...
iheart.com
Harrisburg Wants People Moved Out Of Tent City
(Harrisburg, PA) -- The city of Harrisburg is working to get people out of "tent city." Staff from the city's redevelopment authority were at the Mulberry Street encampment today handing out notices. They're asking over 50 people to leave by Thursday, January 19th. City crews plan to return next week to remove everything around the bridge.
I-83 north at 19th Street to remain closed until 3 p.m.: PennDOT
A tractor-trailer crash that closed both lanes of I-83 north at 19th Street in Harrisburg will require PennDOT to make road repairs that will keep this northbound portion of the interstate closed until 3 p.m. PennDOT spokesman Fritzi Schreffler upated PennLive on the situation this morning by email, writing:. “Once...
abc27.com
Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
WGAL
Crash blocks part of I-83 in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A crash is blocking a stretch of Interstate 83 this morning in Dauphin County. The crash is blocking the northbound lanes of I-83 between Exit 44B, 19th Street and Exit 46B, US-322, Eisenhower Boulevard. Video below: PennDOT cameras shows I-83 crash scene. Stay with WGAL for...
theburgnews.com
Party Plans: Dance club, speakeasy to open in former downtown Harrisburg bar
A new place to dance, drink and party is headed to downtown Harrisburg. The former Susquehanna Ale House on N. 2nd Street will soon become “Nocturnal,” a dance club with upstairs speakeasy-themed rooms. Harrisburg restaurateur Justin Browning said that he purchased the building with hopes of revitalizing the...
Harrisburg pet store holds rat adoption event following October dumping
A Harrisburg pet store held a rat adoption event Sunday for residents interested in giving the animals a permanent home after hundreds of the domesticated rodents were dumped in Dauphin County in October. According to a report from WGAL, the rat adoption was help at Abrams & Weakley General Store...
WGAL
Two fatal fires break out in York County
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to two separate, fatal fires in York County Monday. Here's the latest on both:. Emergency crews worked a fatal, residential fire in York County on Monday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington...
WGAL
Route 222 at Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Part of Route 222 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash involving a commercial vehicle. The exit ramp from Route 222 south to Route 30 west in Manheim Township was closed while crews cleared the crash. The Manheim Township Police Department shared a...
Comments / 0