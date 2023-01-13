They could be scenes straight from gangster movies, except all happened for real in the French port of Le Havre over the past year. "Not just anyone can get into the port of Le Havre, so to get the drugs out, the traffickers need accomplices -- most of all dockers," a police source told AFP. Several dockers have been jailed over the past few years for working with the drug gangs, and the names of others have popped up in police wiretaps.

