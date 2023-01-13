Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley's California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]
Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
It's been confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley had been pronounced brain dead and was in a medically induced coma at the time of her passing. The Presley family made the difficult decision to sign a "do-not-resuscitate" order once doctors established the severity of her condition, and the 54-year-old tragically later suffered a second cardiac arrest leading to her death. As OK! previously reported, Presley was rushed to a Southern California hospital on Thursday, January 12, after she was found unresponsive in her Calabasas home by one of her housekeepers. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough — who she shared 33-year-old daughter Riley...
