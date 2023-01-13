ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Column: Harbaugh’s return is good for the Buckeyes

While rumors have been swirling around Jim Harbaugh’s plans for next season (and who would be his replacement if he chose to return to the NFL), he put them to rest Monday when he informed Michigan he would be staying next season — much to the chagrin of many Buckeye fans.
Ohio State five-star DL target to commit this month

With the college football season freshly concluded, Ohio State is now putting all focus on building towards the future, as next year’s season comes with a lot of questions. One week into the offseason, it would be reasonable to think that Ohio State would see a drop in making headlines.
Ohio State hands out four new offers in the 2024 class

Another busy weekend for the Buckeyes coaching staff is in the books after they sent out a quartet of new offers in recent days. Plus, one of the premiere defensive prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle discusses his offer from Ohio State. Ohio State dishes out four offers. The Buckeyes...
Ohio State women’s basketball ranked No. 2 in latest AP Poll

Monday, the Ohio State women’s basketball team reached another milestone. After already eclipsing their best start in history, they’ve now met their all-time high in the AP Poll, earning the No. 2 ranking in the country. That new ranking comes a day after previous No. 2 Stanford University...
Ohio State men lose to Rutgers 68-64 in overtime, drop fourth-straight game

The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 2-4) fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2) in what was a battle from the beginning at the RAC Center, home of the Scarlet Knights. The two teams went back and forth throughout the second half leading to a bonus five minutes of overtime basketball. Ultimately, the Scarlet Knights pulled out the victory, earning a 68-64 victory. The loss was the fourth-straight for the Buckeyes, who haven’t won since New Year’s Day in Evanston, Ill. against Northwestern.
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Rutgers: Game preview and prediction

After a strong start to the new year with an easy win at Northwestern, Ohio State has fallen on hard times, losing three-straight games. Following a heartbreaking loss to Purdue last week, the Buckeyes lost at Maryland last Sunday, and on Thursday were upset by Minnesota, who were winless in Big Ten play entering the game.
