FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyColumbus, OH
Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Harbaugh’s return is good for the Buckeyes
While rumors have been swirling around Jim Harbaugh’s plans for next season (and who would be his replacement if he chose to return to the NFL), he put them to rest Monday when he informed Michigan he would be staying next season — much to the chagrin of many Buckeye fans.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State five-star DL target to commit this month
With the college football season freshly concluded, Ohio State is now putting all focus on building towards the future, as next year’s season comes with a lot of questions. One week into the offseason, it would be reasonable to think that Ohio State would see a drop in making headlines.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Which assistant coach promotion will be more impactful for Ohio State?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State hands out four new offers in the 2024 class
Another busy weekend for the Buckeyes coaching staff is in the books after they sent out a quartet of new offers in recent days. Plus, one of the premiere defensive prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle discusses his offer from Ohio State. Ohio State dishes out four offers. The Buckeyes...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball ranked No. 2 in latest AP Poll
Monday, the Ohio State women’s basketball team reached another milestone. After already eclipsing their best start in history, they’ve now met their all-time high in the AP Poll, earning the No. 2 ranking in the country. That new ranking comes a day after previous No. 2 Stanford University...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men lose to Rutgers 68-64 in overtime, drop fourth-straight game
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 2-4) fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2) in what was a battle from the beginning at the RAC Center, home of the Scarlet Knights. The two teams went back and forth throughout the second half leading to a bonus five minutes of overtime basketball. Ultimately, the Scarlet Knights pulled out the victory, earning a 68-64 victory. The loss was the fourth-straight for the Buckeyes, who haven’t won since New Year’s Day in Evanston, Ill. against Northwestern.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Rutgers: Game preview and prediction
After a strong start to the new year with an easy win at Northwestern, Ohio State has fallen on hard times, losing three-straight games. Following a heartbreaking loss to Purdue last week, the Buckeyes lost at Maryland last Sunday, and on Thursday were upset by Minnesota, who were winless in Big Ten play entering the game.
