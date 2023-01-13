The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 2-4) fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2) in what was a battle from the beginning at the RAC Center, home of the Scarlet Knights. The two teams went back and forth throughout the second half leading to a bonus five minutes of overtime basketball. Ultimately, the Scarlet Knights pulled out the victory, earning a 68-64 victory. The loss was the fourth-straight for the Buckeyes, who haven’t won since New Year’s Day in Evanston, Ill. against Northwestern.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO