State Sen. Doug Mastriano skips Josh Shapiro's inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The inauguration ceremony for Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro had one notable no-show on Tuesday: State Senator Doug Mastriano, who lost to Shapiro in the race for governor last November. Mastriano, a Republican, has represented District 33 (which Adams County and portions of Franklin, Cumberland, and York...
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
The new Pennsylvania speaker of the House is already on thin ice. What may come next.
In Harrisburg, a fragile coalition between House Democrats and Republican crossovers is already crumbling. On the left there's talk of naming a more progressive speaker of the House. On the right a friend and legislative ally — citing deceit and personal betrayal — has demanded the speaker's resignation just days after nominating him to the powerful post.
State senator wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Senator David Argall, who represents Carbon County, Schuylkill County, and parts of Luzerne County, wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date. Right now, we hit the polls on the fourth Tuesday in April. Under Argall's plan, things would move up by more than a month.
Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
Shapiro hopes to rein in gun violence during time as Pennsylvania governor
HARRISBURG - The weekend before Josh Shapiro's inauguration as Pennsylvania governor, he called out the "absolutely unacceptable" level of gun violence plaguing the Keystone State but offered scant details on his plans to curtail the bloodshed. "People have a right to be safe in their communities – feel safe," Shapiro...
Secrecy has dominated Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come
Incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has an unusually opaque transition team, featuring NDAs and secretive funders.
Some lawmakers are trying to sneak through legislation to advance their hardline agenda | Opinion
Despite Pennsylvania voters’ overwhelming rejection of hardliner policies this past November, as the new legislative session begins, it’s clear very little has changed in Harrisburg.
Pennsylvania SNAP benefits expanded last year
There were some major changes for SNAP benefits last year in Pennsylvania. This article reviews what the 2022 changes were and explains how more people are now eligible for SNAP. Video above: Announcement of the expansion of Pa. SNAP benefits. More people now eligible for SNAP benefits. In September of...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Time to change antiquated Pa. tax system, municipal league says
In 1965, Lyndon Johnson was president of the United States, the country was involved in a war in Vietnam, and the Fab Four — The Beatles — held what many consider to be the first stadium rock concert in New York City. Without as much fanfare, Pennsylvania leaders...
Central Pa. communications company names new president
Shiremanstown-based Martin Communications has a new president. Barbara Martin was named president of the 11-person firm, following the retirement of the company’s founder, Thomas Martin. The company was founded by Thomas Martin in 1993. Barbara Martin joined Martin Communications in 2001 as an administrative assistant. In the subsequent years,...
Pennsylvania State Police announce fourth quarter firearms purchase denial investigations
The Pennsylvania State Police announced the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted over 300,000 background checks during the fourth quarter, making it the second-highest quarter of the year. Pennsylvania State Police announce fourth quarter …. The Pennsylvania State Police announced the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted over 300,000 background...
Letter to the editor: GOP's shameful special election plan
It is both utterly shameful and wholly predictable that the Pennsylvania House Republican leader, Brian Cutler, wants to leave 100,000 Pennsylvanians without House representation for as long as he possibly can, rather than holding special elections for two open state house seats as soon as possible (“Judges weigh GOP bid to delay 2 Pa. House special elections,” Jan. 11, TribLIVE).
Legislators get a 16 percent raise while school district retirees get nothing | PennLive letters
My wife is a retired school district employee, and has been retired for 7-1/2 years. In that time PSERS retirement system has had 0% increase in retirement funding. I repeat, no increase. By comparison, data from Spotlight PA show Pennsylvania legislators have had a 16% increase in their salaries “due...
Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion
The Black population inhales 56% more toxic air than it produces, whereas white people breathe in 17% less pollution than they release. The post Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
State funds programs for veteran employment
State grant funding will go towards supporting the job search process for Pennsylvania veterans. The Veterans Employment Program (VEP) Grants eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth. Awards totaled nearly $740,000, announced Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier. "Pennsylvania continues its commitment to veterans through VEP funding, providing modernized training and financial stability as they enter or change careers in our workforce," Berrier said....
Pennsylvania casinos spend $250 million on renovations, expansions
(The Center Square) – As legalized gambling has grown in Pennsylvania, so too have investments from the industry. Since the pandemic, casinos across the commonwealth have spent $250 million on renovations to attract visitors. The renovations have primarily been in new construction and amenities, with an eye toward attracting younger gamblers. “Pandemic closures and subsequent...
An update on our "Counting the Vote" story
An update on a story called "Counting the Vote," which we broadcast after the 2020 election. Bill Whitaker looked at how Pennsylvania election officials averted ballot box chaos during COVID -- amid legal challenges, White House accusations and physical threats from Donald Trump supporters. Al Schmidt, Philadelphia's lone Republican election commissioner called the turmoil "deranged."
