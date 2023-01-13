Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
3 Saints that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t
Saints fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. The New Orleans Saints finished the 2022 NFL season with a 7-10 record, matching with the Atlanta Falcons for the worst record in one of the worst divisions in football. The NFC South was nothing to write home about in 2022, and for the Saints, they were never able to play consistent football throughout.
4 Cardinals on 40-man roster who won’t survive 2023 season
Fans believed the Cardinals would be active over the offseason. Their lack of moves suggests they may wait until the season. According to reports from the 2023 Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis, many of the Cardinals’ attempts to land free agents were scoffed due to competition for the role. No offer was set in stone. The role would be met with competition in Spring Training.
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is at home on 49ers staff
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is now on the San Francisco 49ers staff, which feels like home for him with connections to other staff and players.
Itemlive.com
What should Brady do?
Well, Tom Brady got eliminated. As New England fans – and therefore Brady fans – we could live in the moment with our heads down after the Cowboys defeated Tampa The post What should Brady do? appeared first on Itemlive.
New Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,250 to Bet TODAY
If you’re looking for a BIG payday in the NFL Divisional Round, you’ve come to the perfect place. Caesars Sportsbook is giving you a bet credit of up to $1,250! If your wager loses, it’ll be refunded in bonus bets!. Find out below how the promo works...
Florida State scores in bunches, then holds off Notre Dame
Darin Green Jr. scored a game-high 20 points and keyed a pair of lengthy first-half runs Tuesday night for visiting
NFL expert expects Frank Reich back in NFL in one way or another
One way or another, Frank Reich will be back in the NFL on a coaching staff for next season. It may have hit the fan for him with the Indianapolis Colts, but do not be shocked if their former head coach Frank Reich is back on an NFL staff next season, either as an offensive coordinator, or quite possibly, leading another team of his own.
Xavier Castaneda leads balanced Akron men's basketball attack in win at Central Michigan
The University of Akron men’s basketball team complemented balanced scoring with tenacious defense in a 69-51 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas at McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Mich. Four Zips (12-6, 4-1 in Mid-American Conference) scored in double figures led by 13 points from point guard Xavier Castaneda. Forward Enrique Freeman grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. ...
Top College Basketball Picks Today (Trust small home favorites)
Iowa State (-2.5) vs. Texas. The Longhorns have been on the right side of some variance of late, rallying to beat Texas Tech at home over the weekend by two after doing the same and beating TCU by four. However, I’m fading the Longhorns in Ames against an Iowa State...
