Nyla Rose comments on stealing Jade Cargill's TBS Championship belt earlier this year. Although Jade Cargill has held the TBS Championship since it was introduced earlier this year, Nyla Rose probably thinks that she had a unofficial stint with the belt in the last quarter of 2022. After beating Willow Nightingale at Battle Of The Belts 4, Cargill had her TBS Title belt stolen by Nyla Rose, who went on to keep possession of the title until the Full Gear pay-per-view in December.

2 DAYS AGO