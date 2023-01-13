Read full article on original website
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/16): Blackpool Combat Club, Athena, Willie Mack in Action
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 16. Matches were taped on January 11 from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/16) - Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 18 Results (1/14): Penelope Pink & Vickie Lynn McCoy Team
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode eighteen of its show on January 14. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 18 Results (1/14) - Coach Campanelli & Randi Rah Rah...
Garden State Pro Wrestling Duality Results (1/15): Alan Angels, Allie Katch, Masha Slamovich, More
Garden State Pro Wrestling held its Duality event on January 15 from the Phil Sheridan Building in Ridgefield Park, NJ. The show aired on YouTube and Twitch. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and results are below. Garden State Pro Wrestling Duality Results (1/15) Ruthless Lala (w/Isaiah Wolf, Marcus Marquee &...
WOW New Beginnings 2023 Results (1/14): Darius Carter, Madi Wrenkowski, Mr. Kennedy In Action
Warriors Of Wrestling held its WOW New Beginnings 2023 event on January 14 from Funstation USA in New York City, New York. Fans can learn more about the promotion on their social media page. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW New Beginnings 2023 Results (1/14) -...
The Motor City Machine Guns Heading To GCW, Jeff Hardy Update, Raw Talent Meeting Notes | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 16, 2023. - The Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin, are headed to GCW Ransom on March 5 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. - Jeff Hardy’s latest pre-trial hearing is scheduled for this Wednesday, 1/18, at 8:30 AM....
Julia Hart Wants To Potentially Team Up With Abadon Or Form Stable With Penelope Ford And The Bunny
Julia Hart discusses potentially pairing with Abadon and forming a stable. In recent months, Hart has been featured in AEW as a member of the House of Black alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. The group took some time away from TV before it returned in November. Since then, the faction has reestablished itself as a dominant force. Most recently, Black and King defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage.
Blackpool Combat Club, Jericho Appreciation Society, More In Action On 1/17 AEW Dark
AEW Dark (1/17) - Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia vs. Brian Cook & Deimos. - Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. The Butcher & The Blade. - 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) vs. Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson. - Kiera Hogan vs. Danika Della Rouge. -...
Don Callis Offers Konosuke Takeshita A Business Card, Says He And Kenny Omega Want To Help
Don Callis makes Konosuke Takeshita an offer. On the January 16 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, Don Callis handed Konosuke Takeshita a business card, saying he and Kenny Omega want to help him. Callis stated that Takeshita's problem isn't talent, it's that he's doing too much. Callis noted that Kenny...
Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Top Flight, Willie Mack, More Set For 1/16 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for the January 16 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. All Elite Wrestling announced the following lineup for Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation:. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/16) - Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra. - Athena vs. Zeda Zhang. - The...
Nyla Rose On Stealing Jade Cargill's TBS Title Belt: A Little Thievery Never Hurt Nobody
Nyla Rose comments on stealing Jade Cargill's TBS Championship belt earlier this year. Although Jade Cargill has held the TBS Championship since it was introduced earlier this year, Nyla Rose probably thinks that she had a unofficial stint with the belt in the last quarter of 2022. After beating Willow Nightingale at Battle Of The Belts 4, Cargill had her TBS Title belt stolen by Nyla Rose, who went on to keep possession of the title until the Full Gear pay-per-view in December.
Detroit’s Police And Fire Retirement System Suing Vince McMahon, Seeking To Block Expedited WWE Sale
Another lawsuit has been filed against Vince McMahon. According to Sportico, Detroit’s Police and Fire Retirement System have sued WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon. They are seeking a declaration that would effectively block McMahon from regaining control of WWE’s board of directors and prevent him from expediting a sale.
GCW Announces Schedule For The Collective 2023
DDT Pro-Wrestling (8 p.m) For The Culture (11:59 p.m.) Jimmy Lloyd’s Degeneration-F (11 a.m.) Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 (8 p.m.) Effy’s Big Gay Brunch: LA (11 a.m.) Gringo Loco’s The WRLD on Lucha (9 p.m.) Sunday, April 2. The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame (12...
