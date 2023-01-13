ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Hart Wants To Potentially Team Up With Abadon Or Form Stable With Penelope Ford And The Bunny

Julia Hart discusses potentially pairing with Abadon and forming a stable. In recent months, Hart has been featured in AEW as a member of the House of Black alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. The group took some time away from TV before it returned in November. Since then, the faction has reestablished itself as a dominant force. Most recently, Black and King defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage.
Nyla Rose On Stealing Jade Cargill's TBS Title Belt: A Little Thievery Never Hurt Nobody

Nyla Rose comments on stealing Jade Cargill's TBS Championship belt earlier this year. Although Jade Cargill has held the TBS Championship since it was introduced earlier this year, Nyla Rose probably thinks that she had a unofficial stint with the belt in the last quarter of 2022. After beating Willow Nightingale at Battle Of The Belts 4, Cargill had her TBS Title belt stolen by Nyla Rose, who went on to keep possession of the title until the Full Gear pay-per-view in December.
GCW Announces Schedule For The Collective 2023

DDT Pro-Wrestling (8 p.m) For The Culture (11:59 p.m.) Jimmy Lloyd’s Degeneration-F (11 a.m.) Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 (8 p.m.) Effy’s Big Gay Brunch: LA (11 a.m.) Gringo Loco’s The WRLD on Lucha (9 p.m.) Sunday, April 2. The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame (12...
