St. John’s (13-6, 3-5 Big East) scored the final four points of the first half, including a buzzer-beater by David Jones, to make it 38-38 at the break. The Red Storm built a seven-point lead early in the second, but the Huskies (15-4, 4-4) trimmed it to four, 64-60, thanks to a layup from Jordan Hawkins with 7:54 to play. St. John’s replied with a 14-2 run — including nine straight points — over the next 5:55 to ice the game. UConn, which never led in the second half, missed 11 shots in a row during a 5:35 span late in the game.

STORRS, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO