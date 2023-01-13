Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Lawsuits, fines, complaints put pressure on Athena nursing homes
Athena Health Care Systems, one of the biggest long-term care providers in Connecticut, has come under the scrutiny of officials in three New England states after receiving consistent complaints about conditions in its nursing homes. Athena is also facing multiple lawsuits alleging that the company failed to pay employee health...
Journal Inquirer
Even with gas tax holiday, CT’s transportation coffers are flush
Despite waiving hundreds of millions of dollars in gasoline taxes since April to help families battle inflation, the state’s transportation program is on pace for a huge surplus. Yet when Republican lawmakers demanded long-term gas tax cuts and other relief for motorists, Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut can’t spare...
Summing up No. 4 UConn's 65-50 win over Georgetown
It was far from their best, but the fourth-ranked Huskies pulled away in the second half Sunday for their eighth straight win in Big East action at the XL Center. UConn (15-2, 8-0) led 24-23 at halftime then opened the third quarter with an 18-2 run. The Hoyas (8-9, 1-7) got it back to 12 with 5:27 left before 12 unanswered UConn points iced it.
UConn men notebook: Karaban shakes off injury
HARTFORD — In the days leading up to the UConn men’s basketball team’s game against St. John’s Sunday, there were questions about whether redshirt freshman Alex Karaban would be able to play. The 6-foot-8 forward had hurt his shoulder during the Huskies’ game at Marquette Wednesday....
Summing up No. 6 UConn's 85-74 loss to St. John's
St. John’s (13-6, 3-5 Big East) scored the final four points of the first half, including a buzzer-beater by David Jones, to make it 38-38 at the break. The Red Storm built a seven-point lead early in the second, but the Huskies (15-4, 4-4) trimmed it to four, 64-60, thanks to a layup from Jordan Hawkins with 7:54 to play. St. John’s replied with a 14-2 run — including nine straight points — over the next 5:55 to ice the game. UConn, which never led in the second half, missed 11 shots in a row during a 5:35 span late in the game.
