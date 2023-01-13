Skateboarder Critical After Being Struck By SUV In Hicksville

A 17-year-old skateboarder is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV on Long Island.

The incident took place in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Cantiague Lane near Robbins Lane.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, the teen was riding his skateboard westbound on Cantiague Lane near Robbins Lane when he was struck by a 19-year-old driving a 2012 Honda Pilot, also traveling westbound.

He was transported to a local area hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.