ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, NY

Skateboarder Critical After Being Struck By SUV In Hicksville

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZ0yE_0kDdcI6100

A 17-year-old skateboarder is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV on Long Island.

The incident took place in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Cantiague Lane near Robbins Lane.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, the teen was riding his skateboard westbound on Cantiague Lane near Robbins Lane when he was struck by a 19-year-old driving a 2012 Honda Pilot, also traveling westbound.

He was transported to a local area hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash: SUV Slams Into Metal Beam On I-95 In Darien

A Connecticut man was killed in Darien in a single-car crash on I-95. The crash took place around 5 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, in the area of Exit 12 on I-95. According to the Connecticut State Police, when troopers arrived on the scene they found a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze under the metal beam guard rail on the right shoulder.
DARIEN, CT
Daily Voice

Scooter Rider Critical In Hit-Run Crash In Edison

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left an electric scooter rider in critical condition. On Monday, Jan. 16 at 12:55 a.m., Edison police responded to the northbound lane of Route 1 and Prince Street following the report of a crash. Police found the victim, who was stuck while crossing...
EDISON, NJ
longisland.com

Female Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Motorist While Crossing Hempstead Street

The Homicide Squad reports on a Fatal Auto Accident that occurred on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 5:45 AM in Hempstead. According to Detectives, an adult female crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult male.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Parked Cars Damaged In DWI Crashes, Fair Lawn Police Say

It was fortunate that parked cars -- and not people -- were struck in separate DWI crashes a week and a half apart in Fair Lawn, responders said. Kelbin Cardenes of Paterson was arrested after refusing a roadside sobriety test following a single-car crash on Morlot Avenue near Van Saun Place around 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2022, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Boy Suffers Severe Head Trauma After Crash At Syosset Intersection

A 16-year-old boy has suffered critical injuries after a crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened Sunday, Jan. 15 at around 10:45 a.m. in Syosset. The boy was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road and was struck by a 2017 Nissan operated by a 54-year-old man traveling southbound while turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road, Nassau County Police said.
SYOSSET, NY
Daily Voice

Pickup Driver In Horrific Head-On Ridgewood Crash With 80-Year-Old Motorist Was DWI: Police

A driver from Hawthorne was drunk when his pickup truck slammed head-on into an SUV driven by an 80-year-old Waldwick woman in Ridgewood, authorities charged. Thomas Michalski, 59, was headed south on North Monroe Street when his Chevy Silverado crossed the double-yellow line Fairmount Road and collided with a northbound Honda CRV around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Duo Charged After Violent, Public Shootout In Yonkers, Police Say

Two teens are facing multiple charges after they exchanged gunfire on a public street in Westchester County, police said. The shootout happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 8:30 p.m., when police in Yonkers responded to Garfield Street where they found one of the teens with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was then taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, and an investigation into the shooting was started, Yonkers Police said on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
455K+
Followers
64K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy