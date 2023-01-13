Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Toyota sees vehicle output recovery in 2023, with some risks
Toyota Motor Corp. expects vehicle production to exceed pre-pandemic levels, forecasting output of as many as 10.6 million vehicles during 2023 while warning that final shipments could be 10% lower if it is unable to procure enough parts, especially semiconductors. The newly issued target would be a significant jump from...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Detroit News
Biden's green energy bank races to leverage $394 billion to scale clean tech
An obscure arm of the U.S. Energy Department is racing against the clock to leverage as much as $394 billion to speed the country's fight against climate change. Mostly sidelined by the Trump administration, the agency's Loan Programs Office has been revived under President Joe Biden and armed with more money following the passage last year of the country's landmark climate law. But the office's window of opportunity to support innovative low-carbon technologies could be short, with two years left in Biden's term and no guarantee that a future president will prioritize it.
Detroit News
Carl Hahn, VW CEO who brought the Beetle to America, dies at 96
Carl Hahn, who led Volkswagen AG’s international expansion in the 1980s after directing the rise of the Volkswagen Beetle in the US in the 1960s, has died. He was 96. Hahn died in his sleep on Saturday at his home in Wolfsburg, Germany, according to a spokeswoman from his charitable foundation. A ceremony is planned for Jan. 24.
Detroit News
Business chiefs and economists brace for recession as Davos begins
The World Economic Forum's annual meeting began in Davos with corporate executives and economists warning a global recession is likely this year. Of 4,410 business leaders surveyed by PricewaterhouseCoopers in October and November last year, 73% predicted global growth to decline over the coming 12 months. The reading was the worst since the consulting firm began polling in 2011. Two out of five even expressed concern their companies may not last a decade.
Detroit News
GM appealing to Supreme Court in case against FCA
General Motors Co. is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review its racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now known as Stellantis NV, according to a filing this month with the high court. GM in August lost its appeal in the case in August when the U.S. 6th Circuit Court...
Comments / 0