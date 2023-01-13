This year has actually started off quite well in the hopes that interest rates will finally stabilize. The inflation report was encouraging, building on this sentiment The annual inflation rate slowed for the sixth straight month to 6.5% in December 2022 with gasoline and used cars the major contributors. Moreover, the monthly decline of 0.1% was the first since May 2020, driven by energy and used cars. Food and shelter prices continued to increase.

6 HOURS AGO