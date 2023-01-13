Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Zacks.com
5 Top ETF Zones Beating the Market to Start 2023
WGMI - Free Report) , Online Retail ETF (. JETS - Free Report) , Global X Copper Miners ETF (. COPX - Free Report) and Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (. PBW - Free Report) have gained in double digits in the first couple of weeks of the New Year.
Zacks.com
5 Top Stocks to Gain From 9-Month High Consumer Sentiment
Consumer sentiment took a beating last year, as households had to bear a spike in inflation to a record high that, in due course, weighed on their real incomes and impacted their living standards. The coronavirus pandemic-led pent-up consumer demand and supply-chain disruptions drove prices of indispensable commodities through the roof.
Zacks.com
Best ETF Areas of Last Week
Wall Street was pretty upbeat with the S&P 500 (up 2.67%), the Dow Jones (up 2.0%), the Nasdaq (up 4.8%) and the Russell 2000 (up 5.3%) offering superb returns last week. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their best week since November, per CNBC. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield started the week at 3.53%, hit a high of 3.61% and ended at 3.49%. The decline in the U.S. treasury yield triggered the stock market rally.
Zacks.com
Energy ETF Winners in Oil's Best Week Since October
BNO - Free Report) and WTI crude ETF USO added about 7.1% and 6.4% last week, respectively. In December, OPEC forecast that oil demand this year would increase by 2.2 million bpd, down from 2.5 million bpd last year, per oilprice.com. Now with China opening its economy, the scenario should change for the better.
Zacks.com
3 Ultra-Cheap Value ETFs for Long-Term Investors
Value stocks, which trade at attractive price-to-book, price-to-earnings, and price-to-sales ratios, were relative outperformers amid last year’s market turmoil. The Russell 1000 Value Index beat its growth counterpart by about 21%. Most value stocks are mature, dividend-paying companies that are being favored by investors currently. These stocks tend to...
Zacks.com
5 Leveraged ETFs That Gained More Than 30% to Start 2023
Wall Street staged a solid comeback at the start of 2023 as risk-on trading returned on hopes of easing inflation and the Fed’s slower rate hike path. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Index climbed 3.5% and 4.2%, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 5.8% (read: 5 Stocks Powering Nasdaq ETF to Start 2023).
Zacks.com
Goldman Sachs (GS), Empire State Way Off Estimates
We start our third trading week of 2023 — holiday-shortened, as the markets were closed yesterday in observance of Dr. King’s birthday — with pre-markets selling off slightly. Last week was a good one, with a favorable December CPI report seeing inflation metrics pointing (mostly) in the right direction, while jobs numbers remained decent. We also kicked off Q4 earnings season fairly decently.
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy on a Solid Rebound in Consumer Sentiment
Soaring inflation has been crippling trade and people have been compelled to spend cautiously. However, prices have been cooling over the past couple of months, which has given a boost to consumer sentiment lately. The University of Michigan's preliminary December reading showed that consumer sentiment improved in January for the second consecutive month.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown...
Zacks.com
Winning Dividend ETFs to Start 2023
Dividend stocks have been beating the market for quite some months. The year 2022 as a whole could easily be attributed to the Russia-Ukraine war, red-hot inflation and rising-rate worries. While inflation started showing signs of cooling and the pace of central banks’ rate hikes slowed, the investing landscape for early 2023 has not changed much.
Zacks.com
4 Low-Beta Tech Stocks to Hedge Against a Volatile Market
After a turbulent 2022, the broader equity market has started 2023 on a decent note with all three major indexes in positive trajectory. Major stock market indices in the United States like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 have gained 15.8%, 7.3% and 6.6%, respectively, in the past three months. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has risen 5.2% in the same time frame.
Zacks.com
Insurance ETF (KIE) Hits New 52-Week High
KIE - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 21.2% from its 52-week low of $35.38 per share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
5 Promising Price-to-Book Value Stocks to Buy in 2023
Value analysis is the best approach to identify great bargains. Though price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-sales (P/S) valuation tools are more commonly used for stock selection, the price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio) is also an easy-to-use metric for identifying low-priced stocks with high-growth prospects. The P/B ratio, sometimes called the market-to-book ratio,...
Zacks.com
4 Retail-Apparel & Shoes Stocks Worth Investing in Amid Industry Concerns
Product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain issues are some of the headwinds that players in the Zacks Retail - Apparel And Shoes industry have been encountering. These, along with geopolitical turbulence due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, have been making things tough for companies. Evidently, demand for apparel has softened as consumers are spending more on necessities owing to soaring prices.
Zacks.com
If You Invested $1000 in Reliance Steel a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
RS - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to RS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?. With that in mind, let's take a look at Reliance Steel's main business drivers. Los Angeles,...
Zacks.com
5 High-Flying Stocks Set to Move Higher
This year has actually started off quite well in the hopes that interest rates will finally stabilize. The inflation report was encouraging, building on this sentiment The annual inflation rate slowed for the sixth straight month to 6.5% in December 2022 with gasoline and used cars the major contributors. Moreover, the monthly decline of 0.1% was the first since May 2020, driven by energy and used cars. Food and shelter prices continued to increase.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th (Revised)
GEVO - Free Report) is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.0% downward over the last 60 days. Grifols...
Zacks.com
On MLK Day, Taking Stock of the Stock Market
With the stock markets closed in observance of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s 94th birthday (yesterday), we take this opportunity to look forward toward what’s most important on the investment agenda. It turns out there’s a lot for this holiday-shortened week, from main economic prints to big names bringing forth Q4 earnings results.
Zacks.com
3 Medical Info Systems Stocks Braving Industry-wide Headwinds
The past three years of health crisis have led to exponential growth in the Medical Info Systems industry, thanks to the growing demand for contactless services. Even though the severity of the COVID-19 crisis has declined over time, the growing demand for a distant treatment option and a paperless environment has led to a tremendous upsurge in the need for digital healthcare options. Going by Precedence Research data as published by Binariks, the global market for healthcare information systems was worth $287.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to double in size by 2030. Subsequently, 80% of health systems claimed to have plans to increase their investment levels in digital health over the next five years (a HIMSS report).
Comments / 0