Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Citizens Financial (CFG) Q4 Earnings Top on NII, Provisions Hurt
CFG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 underlying earnings per share of $1.32, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. Also, the bottom line rose from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. Results reflect net interest income (NII) growth on solid loan and deposit balances. However, an escalation in expenses, lower...
Zacks.com
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, NVIDIA, Kimberly-Clark in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the second consecutive winning week to start 2023 with gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite made massive strides, rising 4.8% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.7% and 2%, respectively. Economic indicators released through the week,...
Zacks.com
Goldman Sachs (GS), Empire State Way Off Estimates
We start our third trading week of 2023 — holiday-shortened, as the markets were closed yesterday in observance of Dr. King’s birthday — with pre-markets selling off slightly. Last week was a good one, with a favorable December CPI report seeing inflation metrics pointing (mostly) in the right direction, while jobs numbers remained decent. We also kicked off Q4 earnings season fairly decently.
Zacks.com
Wendy's (WEN) Reports Solid Q4 Preliminary Results, Stock Up
WEN - Free Report) reported preliminary results for fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2022. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 100% and approved a new share repurchase program. Following the results, the company’s shares increased nearly 6% on Jan 13. In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 15.6%, compared with the industry’s increase of 12.7%.
Zacks.com
SonoTek Corporation (SOTK) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
SOTK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown...
Zacks.com
These 4 Stocks Boast Impressive Interest Coverage Ratio
An ill-informed investor can lose cash if he wagers on a stock only on the basis of the numbers flashing on a real-time stock screen. A critical analysis of the company’s financial background is always required for a better investment decision, especially at a time when the stock market is juggling myriad issues, such as soaring inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and a hawkish monetary policy.
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Capital One (COF) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
COF - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
UNM - Free Report) is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B....
Zacks.com
Can Axcelis (ACLS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
ACLS - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
Zacks.com
Will Abercrombie (ANF) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
ANF - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst...
Zacks.com
5 Top Stocks Backed by DuPont Analysis for Solid Returns
Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock. However,...
Zacks.com
Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
INDB - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 17th
ABM - Free Report) engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (. AAP - Free Report) provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and...
Zacks.com
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
CMA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
NBT Bancorp (. NBTB - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 16, 2023
CPB - Free Report) , together with its subsidiaries, is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of high-quality, branded convenience food products. Campbell Soup has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s brand strength, pricing actions and supply chain improvements are aiding growth. It benefits from strength in the Snacks business and focus on innovation. These factors were seen in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, with net sales and earnings rising year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company grew or held market share in most categories from the year-ago quarter. Taking into account its solid fiscal first-quarter results, management raised the fiscal 2023 view. However, Campbell Soup expects to keep witnessing cost inflation throughout fiscal 2023. That said, the company is undertaking pricing actions and cost savings to mitigate the impact of inflation. Management is on track to deliver savings worth $1 billion by fiscal 2025-end.
Zacks.com
Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
O - Free Report) closed at $64.08, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.05% in...
Zacks.com
Scoop Up These 4 GARP Stocks to Net Handsome Returns
GWW - Free Report) , FMC Corp (. AOS - Free Report) are some GARP stocks that hold promise. The GARP strategy seeks to offer an ideal investment by utilizing the best features of both value and growth investing. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer buying stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and so on.
Zacks.com
Markets Flat Aside from Dow, United Beats & Raises
GS - Free Report) -4.6% on its downward guidance ahead of its Q4 report due Jan. 24th. Goldman’s numbers were discussed in this space this morning (click here), while Travelers has lowered earnings guidance from $4.04 per share previously to $3.44 today. This is largely due to catastrophic losses due to the massive blizzards in Buffalo and elsewhere that reportedly has cost the company $362 million after taxes, net of reinsurance.
Comments / 0