Apple Valley, MN

Quick Country 96.5

Police Arrest Rochester Man With Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police Officers reported recovering hundreds of fentanyl pills from a man during a warrant arrest at Walmart North Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the shopping center shortly before 9 p.m. on the report of a man trespassing at the store. Officers found him in the self-checkout line when they arrived.
ROCHESTER, MN
979weve.com

Arrest Made In Esko Post Office Burglary

CARLTON, MN (KDAL) – A 37 year old Willow River man was arrested in Anoka County Thursday on an active Carlton County warrant and various unrelated charges. Following an investigation, Steven Russell Macdonald was charged with two counts of 2nd degree burglary and mail theft in connection with burglaries at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell and the Esko Post Office last week.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
boreal.org

Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary

Photo: Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. Kendall Jarboe - Northern News Now - January 13, 2023. A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Upon further investigation,...
WILLOW RIVER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Charged for Pointing Replica Gun at Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of pointing an airsoft gun at police officers responding to a domestic assault call earlier this month was in court recently. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 62-year-old Robert Barnes with one count of felony terroristic threats and a misdemeanor domestic assault...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in Olmsted County Jail

A 59-year-old man detained in the Olmsted County Jail died Monday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. According to a news release, Russell James Simon Jr. was found not breathing during a routine well-being check at the jail in Rochester around 5 a.m. Monday. Resuscitation efforts were not effective...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23

The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
SAINT PAUL, MN
twincitieslive.com

Man shot and killed in Brooklyn Center Friday identified

A man who was shot and killed in Brooklyn Center Friday afternoon has been identified. Kevin Devon Wallace, 42, from Brooklyn Center, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Wallace died at the hospital Friday night...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police search for suspect who robbed banks in Apple Valley, Lakeville at gunpoint

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning, and then tried to rob a Lakeville bank hours later.The Apple Valley robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on the 7500 block of 142nd Street West. Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He then took out a gun and told the clerk to get money from the safe.Staff members went into the safe together and locked it, leaving the suspect in the main bank area. They contacted police, but the suspect had left on foot before they arrived.   The robbery in Lakeville happened at about 1:26 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on the 8700 block of 207th Street.Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable face mask. Anyone with information should contact Apple Valley Detective Pogatchnik at 952-953-2895.
LAKEVILLE, MN
