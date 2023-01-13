Read full article on original website
Rochester Man Accused of Disrupting Medical Call With Airsoft Rifle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a man suspected of being under the influence of meth for disrupting a medical call that involved a child in southeast Rochester early Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Rochester Fire Fighters and a Mayo Clinic Ambulance crew responded to a medical...
One Person Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities are investigating a shooting in Monticello Monday. Authorities were called to the Montisippi Park/compost site at 1707 River Street West just after 8:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find a man on the roadway near the entrance of the compost site who had been...
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
Monticello man seriously wounded in shooting; teen arrested
A Monticello man is in a serious but stable condition Tuesday morning after being shot multiple times, the Wright County Sheriff's Office has said. The victim, 44-year-old Jade Nickels, was found lying near the entrance of a compost facility on the 1700 block of River Street W. at about 8:31 p.m. Monday.
Convicted Burglar Accused of Running Up Charges on Stolen Cards in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate at the Minnesota State Prison in Faribault is facing new charges connected to a rash of purchases made using stolen credit cards in Rochester. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 45-year-old Raymond Gurneau Jr. with felony theft and felony firearm violation charges on Friday....
Police Arrest Rochester Man With Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police Officers reported recovering hundreds of fentanyl pills from a man during a warrant arrest at Walmart North Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the shopping center shortly before 9 p.m. on the report of a man trespassing at the store. Officers found him in the self-checkout line when they arrived.
Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Takes 9 Pounds Of Fentanyl Pills Off The Streets In Bust
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has been busy in 2023. On Friday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office took to social media and revealed a recent bust that took more than 40,000 fentanyl pills and some guns off the streets. That's about 9 pounds of pills!. Today, our Violent Offender Task...
Arrest Made In Esko Post Office Burglary
CARLTON, MN (KDAL) – A 37 year old Willow River man was arrested in Anoka County Thursday on an active Carlton County warrant and various unrelated charges. Following an investigation, Steven Russell Macdonald was charged with two counts of 2nd degree burglary and mail theft in connection with burglaries at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell and the Esko Post Office last week.
Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
Photo: Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. Kendall Jarboe - Northern News Now - January 13, 2023. A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Upon further investigation,...
Rochester Man Charged for Pointing Replica Gun at Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of pointing an airsoft gun at police officers responding to a domestic assault call earlier this month was in court recently. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 62-year-old Robert Barnes with one count of felony terroristic threats and a misdemeanor domestic assault...
Man tied up workers, took over 78k during Inver Grove Heights bank robbery: Charges
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man faces felony charges for his alleged role in an Inver Grove Heights bank robbery where workers were restrained with zip ties, and a large amount of cash was taken. Prosecutors charged Deundrick Damon McIntosh, 44, with one count of aggravated robbery...
Man dies in Olmsted County Jail
A 59-year-old man detained in the Olmsted County Jail died Monday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. According to a news release, Russell James Simon Jr. was found not breathing during a routine well-being check at the jail in Rochester around 5 a.m. Monday. Resuscitation efforts were not effective...
Appeal to find 'vulnerable' high schooler missing in Minneapolis
Police are appealing to find an 18-year-old woman who has been missing since the early hours of New Year's Day in Minneapolis. Minneapolis PD says Stephanie Denham – who may also use the last name of Smith – was last seen at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, when she left her home on the 3400 block of Penn Avenue North.
Monster Check From This Minnesota Cop Ended This Fleeing Suspects Day
Clearly, this cop played hockey during school as his check of this fleeing suspect not only ended the pursuit but also ended this suspect's day. The foot chase ensued after the suspect, who was seen behind the wheel of a crash minutes before, took off running from responding officers. The...
New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large
Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank Thursday morning. The Apple Valley Police Department says the Huntington Bank at 7530 W. 142nd St. was robbed just before 10 a.m., with the male suspect demanding money while holding a gun. Police said the suspect is...
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
Man shot and killed in Brooklyn Center Friday identified
A man who was shot and killed in Brooklyn Center Friday afternoon has been identified. Kevin Devon Wallace, 42, from Brooklyn Center, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Wallace died at the hospital Friday night...
Police search for suspect who robbed banks in Apple Valley, Lakeville at gunpoint
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning, and then tried to rob a Lakeville bank hours later.The Apple Valley robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on the 7500 block of 142nd Street West. Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He then took out a gun and told the clerk to get money from the safe.Staff members went into the safe together and locked it, leaving the suspect in the main bank area. They contacted police, but the suspect had left on foot before they arrived. The robbery in Lakeville happened at about 1:26 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on the 8700 block of 207th Street.Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable face mask. Anyone with information should contact Apple Valley Detective Pogatchnik at 952-953-2895.
