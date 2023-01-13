Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mykdkd.com
Scam Alert From Clinton Police Department
A lot of people have been getting a text message like the picture attached here. Please follow the above advice and don’t give out your information.
kjluradio.com
Camden County teen seriously injured in rollover crash west of Warrensburg
A Camden County teen is seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl from Camdenton was driving a pickup truck on Highway 50, at NW 601st Road, about seven miles west of Warrensburg, Monday afternoon, when she tried to pass another vehicle. The Patrol says the pickup truck began to skid, ran off the left side of the road into the median, and began to overturn. The vehicle continued to overturn into the eastbound lanes off the highway and off the shoulder of the road, hitting a guardrail.
KMBC.com
Police seeking surveillance in Blue Springs home invasion, Independence shooting and police chase
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police are asking the public to check their surveillance video after a home invasion and police chase that wound through several areas of eastern Jackson County, Missouri. Blue Springs police said this started as a home invasion. Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of...
Jackson County files lawsuit to address alleged insulin pricing scheme
Jackson County is suing a number of insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers due to claims of an insulin pricing scheme that unfairly prices the diabetes treatment.
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
KCTV 5
I-470 WB ramp to 71 Highway closed at Grandview Triangle for dump truck rollover
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some Kansas City drivers may need to find an alternate route due to a crash on I-470 Monday afternoon. A dump truck rolled over just before 12:45 p.m. on the westbound ramp to U.S. Highway 71/I-435 northbound ramp at the 3-Trails Crossing Memorial Highway, formerly known as the Grandview Triangle.
Sedalia Police Reports for January 17, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Last Wednesday morning, an Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Beacon Avenue. A computer check of the driver's information showed their driver's license was suspended. Garrett L. Medlock, 21, of Niangua, was issued a court summons for Driving While Suspended and released from the scene.
Two dead, one seriously injured in Stone County crash
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stone County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began a crash investigation at 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 13 on Route TT around two miles east of Reavisville, a small town west of Crane in Stone County. In the […]
kcur.org
Jackson County and Kansas City couldn't agree on a regional jail. So they're building 2
Kansas City officials are moving forward with a plan to build a $150 million city jail after talks failed on a proposal to build it alongside the new Jackson County Detention Center already being constructed on the city’s eastside. Jackson County officials refused to collaborate, citing the addition of...
Judge denies owner’s request to return dogs to junk-filled Cass County property
A Cass County judge told an accused hoarder Thursday that he can't have his 29 dogs back on his property in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
kmmo.com
ILLINOIS MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY AFTER INCIDENT IN BLACKBURN
A 29-year-old Illinois man has been charged with several felonies in Saline County after an incident in Blackburn on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in Blackburn. The department says the suspect, identified as Michael Lutman, was confronted by the homeowner and fled from the residence. At least one shot was reportedly fired during the incident.
mykdkd.com
Claude F. “Todd” Conner, Jr.
Claude F. “Todd” Conner, Jr., 76, of Knob Noster, Missouri passed away Friday afternoon, December 30, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Warrensburg, Mo. The family will receive friends from noon to 2:00 p.m., just prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Mo. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Risen From The Ashes, Windsor Dog Pound or the Warrensburg Cat Advocates. These donations may be left in care of the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia woman sentenced to probation after cops find two pounds of meth on her property
A Sedalia woman is sentenced for her part in a large-scale methamphetamine operation. Audrey Bridges pleaded down last November to second-degree drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child. She was sentenced last week to five years supervised probation on each count. If Bridges violates the terms of her probation, she faces 15 years in prison.
AOL Corp
Missouri marijuana laws need a complete overhaul. Adam Mace’s case is one reason why | Opinion
This week, a Cass County judge could hear arguments about why a man incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offenses should be released from prison. We’re watching closely, as should every Missourian who voted for Amendment 3, the state constitutional amendment that legalized recreational cannabis use for those 21 and older.
KMBC.com
Grandview family still searching for justice three years after mother was killed in her driveway
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Nearly three years after a local mother was murdered, her family is still searching for justice. Family and friends of Alexuas Acord spent hours in the cold passing out more than 250 fliers, hoping to find the person who killed her. For each car that stopped...
Raytown police investigate QuikTrip shooting
Raytown police are investigating after a woman reported she was injured in a shooting at QuikTrip on Missouri 350 Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
NOPE NOPE NOPE: Huge Mountain Lion Spotted About 90 Minutes From Sedalia
You guys, I love animals. You know I do, I just told you about a baby rhino the other day. I tell you about my boyfriend's dogs. I tell you about my cats. But this one is a big NOPE. Check out this video a guy posted from his trail...
Comments / 0