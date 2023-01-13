ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

kjluradio.com

Camden County teen seriously injured in rollover crash west of Warrensburg

A Camden County teen is seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl from Camdenton was driving a pickup truck on Highway 50, at NW 601st Road, about seven miles west of Warrensburg, Monday afternoon, when she tried to pass another vehicle. The Patrol says the pickup truck began to skid, ran off the left side of the road into the median, and began to overturn. The vehicle continued to overturn into the eastbound lanes off the highway and off the shoulder of the road, hitting a guardrail.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports for January 17, 2023

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Last Wednesday morning, an Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Beacon Avenue. A computer check of the driver's information showed their driver's license was suspended. Garrett L. Medlock, 21, of Niangua, was issued a court summons for Driving While Suspended and released from the scene.
SEDALIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Two dead, one seriously injured in Stone County crash

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stone County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began a crash investigation at 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 13 on Route TT around two miles east of Reavisville, a small town west of Crane in Stone County. In the […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
CASS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

ILLINOIS MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY AFTER INCIDENT IN BLACKBURN

A 29-year-old Illinois man has been charged with several felonies in Saline County after an incident in Blackburn on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in Blackburn. The department says the suspect, identified as Michael Lutman, was confronted by the homeowner and fled from the residence. At least one shot was reportedly fired during the incident.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Claude F. “Todd” Conner, Jr.

Claude F. “Todd” Conner, Jr., 76, of Knob Noster, Missouri passed away Friday afternoon, December 30, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Warrensburg, Mo. The family will receive friends from noon to 2:00 p.m., just prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Mo. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Risen From The Ashes, Windsor Dog Pound or the Warrensburg Cat Advocates. These donations may be left in care of the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia woman sentenced to probation after cops find two pounds of meth on her property

A Sedalia woman is sentenced for her part in a large-scale methamphetamine operation. Audrey Bridges pleaded down last November to second-degree drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child. She was sentenced last week to five years supervised probation on each count. If Bridges violates the terms of her probation, she faces 15 years in prison.
SEDALIA, MO

