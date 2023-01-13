Can you imagine a talent as great as Kris Kristofferson working as a janitor at a recording studio? The legendary artist and songwriter behind iconic songs like “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” “Me & Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” took quite the road to country music stardom. A Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, Kristofferson got a Bachelor’s of Philosophy degree in English literature before joining the United States Army. He would complete Ranger school and become […] The post Johnny Cash Once Refused To Record Until Kris Kristofferson, Who Was Working As A Janitor At His Record Label, Was Allowed To Sit In On The Session first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

