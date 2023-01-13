SF 49ers prepare for playoff game against Seattle Seahawks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make it a clean sweep this season against the Seattle Seahawks

The Niners are heavy favorites for Saturday’s playoff game against the Hawks. Las Vegas expects the Niners to win by more than nine points.

The Hawks weren’t even expected to be here after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but here they are.

Brock Purdy will make history as the lowest drafted rookie quarterback to start a playoff game.

The two teams will have a common opponent: The weather, as there is expected to be a 100 percent chance of rain and strong winds during the game.

The big question is: Are the Seahawks better prepared to play through the rain than the 49ers?

“I think we’re peaking right at the right time and it’s all about how we prepare,” Hall of Fame-bound 49er linebacker Fred Warner told KRON4. “And cutting that thing lose on Saturday.”

