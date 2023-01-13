ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

SF 49ers prepare for playoff game against Seattle Seahawks

By Will Tran
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtpWs_0kDdaBzM00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make it a clean sweep this season against the Seattle Seahawks

The Niners are heavy favorites for Saturday’s playoff game against the Hawks. Las Vegas expects the Niners to win by more than nine points.

The Hawks weren’t even expected to be here after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but here they are.

Brock Purdy will make history as the lowest drafted rookie quarterback to start a playoff game.

This is how much the cheapest seat is for 49ers playoff game vs. Seahawks

The two teams will have a common opponent: The weather, as there is expected to be a 100 percent chance of rain and strong winds during the game.

The big question is: Are the Seahawks better prepared to play through the rain than the 49ers?

“I think we’re peaking right at the right time and it’s all about how we prepare,” Hall of Fame-bound 49er linebacker Fred Warner told KRON4. “And cutting that thing lose on Saturday.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

3-year-old abducted from Millbrae recovered in Mexico

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Three-year-old Andrea Flores who authorities believed was abducted by her father on New Year’s Day has been recovered from Mexico and reunited with her family, according to a social media post from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was located in Mexico one week after her alleged abduction on Saturday, […]
MILLBRAE, CA
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
FOX40

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk on advancing in the NFL playoffs, Brock Purdy’s stellar postseason debut

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Saturday’s 41-23 beatdown of the Seahawks, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk gives his observations of the impressive postseason debut of his quarterback Brock Purdy, dropping what would have been his first touchdown in the playoffs, beating Seattle in each of the three matchups this season and racking up over 500 […]
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

What Shanahan, Warner told 49ers' locker room after wild-card win

It was a tale of two halves for the 49ers in their 41-23 NFC Wild Card Game victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers were in a tight contest after two quarters, finding themselves down one, 17-16. However, while many expected the game to remain close, ultimately it became a blowout, which delighted 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
NBC Sports

Abram's dirty play on Deebo lit fire under 'mad' 49ers D

SANTA CLARA — It wasn’t just the 49ers' offense that was fired up after Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram took things a little too far after tackling Deebo Samuel in the third quarter of San Francisco's 41-23 win over Seattle in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral

The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Purdy impresses 49ers teammates with 'slithery' ability

Tackling Brock Purdy is proving to be quite a difficult task for opposing defenses. The 49ers' rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday in a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium. Purdy completed 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards...
SB Nation

How Kyle Shanahan dissected Seattle’s defense in the NFL playoffs

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was masterful on Saturday. Throughout the 49ers’ 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks, the coach found ways to stress the Seattle defense both on the ground, and through the air. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, starting his first playoff game, posted solid numbers as he completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and 3 touchdowns, numbers that topped the playoff debuts from a pair of San Francisco greats: Joe Montana and Steve Young.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
msn.com

After 49ers’ defense wavered, a big halftime decision: Change nothing

Oh, the changes and adjustments and strategy alterations the San Francisco 49ers must have made at halftime Saturday!. Slide 1 of 5: San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (38) celebrates his interception against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter of an NFL wild-card round playoff game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
KRON4 News

CHP looking for driver after teen found dead in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg teenager who went missing on New Year’s Day was found dead in Concord and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who killed him. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on January 1 on the shoulder of Highway 4 near Port Chicago […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy