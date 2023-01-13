ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man City defender John Stones ruled out of Man Utd clash

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqASv_0kDdZq7y00

Manchester City defender John Stones has been ruled out of Saturday’s derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

The in-form England international missed the midweek Carabao Cup loss at Southampton with a fitness issue and has not recovered in time to feature this weekend.

“He is not ready,” said Guardiola at a press conference.

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan suggested City had been lacking hunger after their unexpected defeat to the Premier League’s bottom side at St Mary’s on Wednesday.

Guardiola admits this could be a natural consequence of the team’s success of recent years.

He said: “What happened didn’t surprise me. We tried to avoid it and hopefully it is not going to happen again, but it happened because we won four Premier Leagues in five years.

“After back-to-back two times, this can happen. We were not ready to go there. I was concerned it could happen and unfortunately it did. I don’t know if will happen again, but I am not concerned.”

City thrashed their neighbours 6-3 when the sides last met in October, but United have lost just one of 18 games since.

Guardiola said of United: “The improvement is clear – not just in results. I have the feeling every time (we play them) at Old Trafford or the Etihad it’s a difficult game.

“They are always attractive games. There are a lot of quality players on both sides. It will be a good game.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Erik ten Hag opens up on decision to restyle Luke Shaw as Manchester United centre-back

Erik ten Hag believes Luke Shaw has turned into one of Manchester United’s leaders and said the England left-back has the physical, tactical and technical skills to excel in his new role as a central defender.The United manager accepted he took a major decision when selecting Shaw as a centre-back against the prolific Erling Haaland in the Manchester derby but praised him for his performance in his side’s victory.It was a far cry from the start of the season when Shaw was dropped for summer signing Tyrell Malacia after the 4-0 defeat to Brentford but Ten Hag was impressed...
The Independent

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe officially enters race to buy Manchester United from Glazers

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s richest people, has confirmed he has entered the bidding to buy Manchester United from the Glazer family. The Ineos chairman, whose wealth in 2020 was estimated at $28.2 billion, is a lifelong football fan from Greater Manchester.“We have formally put ourselves into the process,” a spokesperson for Ratcliffe told The Times.Ratcliffe, who turned down the chance to bid for Liverpool, wants to acquire United for under £5bn while the Glazers are thought to value the club at £6bn.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Eric Cantona says Man United no longer has pulling power for best talentBBC coverage of Wolves vs Liverpool plagued by porn noises played over presentersAntonio Conte says football managers taking all media responsibilities is ‘bad habit’
The Independent

FA Cup round-up: Birmingham avoid upset as Bristol City snatch late win

Birmingham City produced a second-half comeback to avoid an FA Cup upset with a 2-1 win at Forest Green Rovers.On a night of third-round replays, this tie saw the sides going at it for the first time - after their initial attempt to play the game 10 days ago was scuppered by a frozen pitch.Goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz and Kevin Long ultimately sent the Championship Blues through after Rovers, currently bottom of League One, had gone ahead through Ben Stevenson’s stunning effort.Birmingham now face a trip to Blackburn in the fourth round as reward for their efforts in Nailsworth.Elsewhere, Harvey...
The Independent

Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Birmingham City produced a second-half comeback to avoid an FA Cup third-round upset with a 2-1 win at Forest Green Rovers.Goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz and Kevin Long sent Championship side Birmingham through despite a scare from League One’s bottom club.A Ben Stevenson stunner after seven minutes put Rovers in front but Blues fought back to reach the fourth round.The victory sets up a clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp impressed by Liverpool reaction in Wolves FA Cup win

Boss Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool’s powers of recovery after they edged past Wolves in the FA Cup.Harvey Elliott’s first-half stunner booked a fourth-round trip to Brighton as the holders kept their defence alive with a 1-0 win.The Reds were demolished 3-0 at the Amex in the Premier League on Saturday – with Klopp calling it the worst performance of his managerial career – but believes his side responded at Molineux.“Everybody got that reaction, it was the reaction we needed to show,” he said after the third-round replay. “The game was completely different to last time. I’m really happy with that....
The Independent

Liverpool set up Brighton date with narrow win at Wolves

Harvey Elliott’s sensational strike helped Liverpool put their Premier League woes to one side as they moved into the FA Cup fourth round by edging out Wolves at Molineux.After collecting the ball in his own half, Elliott took advantage of the backpedalling Wolves defence before lashing a 25-yard effort high into the net, beyond the reach of an out-of-position Jose Sa.Fabio Carvalho had a goal disallowed for offside but Elliott’s goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win for the defending champions in this replay, with their initial fixture ending in a contentious 2-2 draw.The boss ✊ pic.twitter.com/MkY6os8tfY— Liverpool FC...
The Independent

Wigan Athletic vs Luton Town LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Elijah Adebayo scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Luton Town advanced to round four of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory at Wigan Athletic.Extra-time was on the cards after Cauley Woodrow quickly cancelled out Thelo Aasgaard’s second-half opener but Adebayo pounced from close range at the death.Within a minute of the second-half restart, Luton half-cleared a Wigan throw-in, allowing Aasgaard - who scored a last-minute stunner to win the league game at Kenilworth Road in September - to volley into the top corner from 18 yards. However, the response from Luton was excellent, and Woodrow equalised at the second attempt, after Ben Amos had done well to parry away his first effort.But there was to be one final twist, with the ball being played in from the Luton left and Adebayo firing home from close range to the delight of the travelling fans behind the goal.Relive all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Antonio Conte says football managers taking all media responsibilities is ‘bad habit’

Antonio Conte has questioned the lack of interaction between senior figures at Premier League football clubs and the media which he believes leaves managers under pressure to speak on different issues. The Tottenham Hotspur head coach is coming under increasing scrutiny following a string of poor performances which culminated in a 2-0 home defeat to north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.Speaking at his press conference to preview the next game against Manchester City, Conte repeatedly claimed he was answering similar questions he has fielded previously.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Warren Gatland urges forgiveness for Rob Howley after betting ban

Warren Gatland believes that Rob Howley should be forgiven for breaching betting rules and be allowed the opportunity to possibly rejoin Wales’ coaching staff.Former Wales attack coach Howley was sent home from Japan on the eve of the 2019 World Cup and he subsequently received an 18-month ban from rugby, nine of which were suspended.Howley has since rebuilt his coaching career with Canada and it is thought he was a front-runner to work with Gatland following his return as Wales boss last month.It is understood, though, that any move for Howley was blocked by senior figures within the Welsh Rugby...
The Independent

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Harvey Elliott fired Liverpool into the FA Cup fourth round as the holders held on for a 1-0 win at Wolves.The 19-year-old’s fourth goal of the season squeezed Jurgen Klopp’s men past their hosts.The lights went out at Molineux inside the opening minute but Liverpool stoked the embers of a fading season to keep their FA Cup defence alive.Their reward is a return trip to Brighton, which will come just two weeks after Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League thumping. It is hard to think they will be as wretched again, Klopp labelling it the worse performance of his career, but their domestic campaign will be all but over with another Amex defeat.Relive all the action in the live blog below: Read More Sex noises interrupt BBC coverage of Wolves vs LiverpoolWolves agree deal for Spain and PSG midfielder Pablo Sarabia
The Independent

West Bromwich Albion vs Chesterfield LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

West Bromwich Albion ruthlessly exposed the 70-place gap between themselves and National League Chesterfield as they won their FA Cup third-round replay 4-0 at The Hawthorns.John Swift scored the first goal then had a hand in the next two from Tom Rogic and Jake Livermore before substitute Jovan Malcolm headed the fourth.Carlos Corberan’s in-form side made it 10 wins in 12 games in all competitions and now face a fourth-round clash with Bristol City.Relive all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy