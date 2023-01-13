Read full article on original website
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
NECN
PHOTOS: Truck ‘Storrowed' on Snowy Monday in Boston
A rental truck was "Storrowed" in Boston's Back Bay Monday morning, with images from the scene showing some damage to the vehicle's roof. No one appeared to be injured in the accident, which came with snow falling around Boston. The truck was "Storrowed" at the Fenway exit of Storrow Drive.
NECN
Mayor Wu Performs at Symphony Hall as Part of Boston Children Chorus' MLK Concert
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance with the Boston Children's Chorus at Symphony Hall. Wu played the piano as she performed alongside the BCC for their annual MLK Concert, which started...
NECN
3 Crashes Snarl Traffic on Mass. Pike Tuesday Morning
Three separate crashes on the same stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound made for a brutal commute for many drivers on Tuesday morning. The first crash was reported around 5 a.m. on the Mass. Pike east in Weston, about 15 miles outside of Boston. That crash was cleared about an...
NECN
Waltham Food Pantry Forced to Find New Home, Facing Resistance From Neighborhoods
Keeping up with demand for food assistance is difficult enough but one nonprofit in Waltham, Massachusetts, is pulling double duty trying to feed families in need while also being in need of a home themselves. The organization Healthy Waltham says it’s in a difficult position as the temporary solution they’ve found is set to expire in a few weeks.
NECN
Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Somerville House Fire
Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a fire in a Somerville, Massachusetts, residence on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Wigglesworth Street, the Somersworth firefighters union said. Cambridge fire sent mutual aid to Somersworth to help fight the fire. When they arrived, firefighters said they saw smoke...
NECN
Boston Gathers for MLK Memorial Events
Many of Boston's notables gathered on Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., starting with the city's first seated memorial breakfast event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, then at Boston University's annual celebration of the lives of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Monday capped off...
NECN
Missing Framingham Woman Found in Boston, Police Say
Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, say a woman who was previously reported missing has been found in Boston. Authorities said Monday that 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo had not been seen since Jan. 12. On Tuesday, police said she has been located and is with family. The Framingham Police Department thanked the public...
NECN
Boston Police Looking for Woman Last Seen in December
Police have asked for the public's help locating a woman who was last heard from at the end of December. Boston police say 45-year-old Lori Baxter sent a text message shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 but hasn't been heard from since. Baxter is known to frequent the...
NECN
2 Teens Arrested on Bus After Stabbing Near Boston Common
A pair of teenagers were arrested over a stabbing next to Boston Common Sunday night, police said. The 17- and 13-year-old boys, both of Boston, were taken into custody by officers on an MBTA bus several blocks down Tremont Street, the Boston Police Department said Monday. The department was called...
NECN
Search Expands for Brookfield Woman, Missing a Week
A week after she went missing, the search for a Brookfield woman expanded on Tuesday, with a Massachusetts State Police helicopter joining police and other law enforcement officials searching the area on land. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen on Jan. 10 at about 8:30 p.m., walking away from the...
NECN
Belmont Native Wins the 2022 Antarctic Ice Marathon
Becca Pizzi is no stranger to an audacious goal. The Belmont, Massachusetts, has completed -- and won! -- the World Marathon Challenge, seven marathons on seven continents in seven days twice. Plus, she's run 98 marathons and completed the Boston Marathon course twice in one day. You get the point!
NECN
Dozens Rally at Mass. Library to Support Drag Story Hour
More than 100 people demonstrated outside the main public library in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday, wearing rainbow-colored masks and waving LGBTQ+ flags in support of the library's monthly "Drag Storytime" event. The group came out as a response to a smaller protest of the drag event, NBC affiliate WJAR...
NECN
Man Shot in Worcester; No Arrests
A man was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts. Worcester police say they were called to Main Street around 11:15 a.m. where they found a 22-year-old man had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate update on his condition. There was...
NECN
Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting
A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police were called to Dorchester Avenue and Devine Way around 5:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with what are believed...
NECN
Boston Globe to Lay Off 30 Print Workers in Taunton
The Boston Globe plans to lay off 30 workers at its print facility in Taunton after losing a longstanding contract to print local copies of The New York Times, the Boston Business Journal has learned. The loss of the New York Times contract was first reported this weekend by Northeastern...
NECN
‘Tragic Loss': 16-Year-Old Mass. High School Student Killed in Car Crash
A high school student in Taunton, Massachusetts, was killed in a car crash Sunday morning, officials announced. "It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a tragic automobile crash," Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes shared in a statement that was posted to the school's website.
NECN
Tewksbury Police Investigating Bomb Threat at a Bowling Alley
Police are investigating a threat at a local bowling alley in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, this past Saturday night. Authorities say an employee of Wamesit Lanes reported that customers had received photos via AirDrop from an unknown person saying they had a bomb and were going to shoot up the building. Police...
NECN
New Details Emerge About Boyfriend Charged in Cold Case Murder of Boston Mom
The man authorities suspect was involved in the 2007 murder of a 32-year-old Dorchester woman was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday. Boston police announced Monday that David Pena, 33, had been arrested in Florida in connection to the homicide investigation. Members of the department's fugitive unit traveled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida on Saturday, for Pena's rendition to Massachusetts.
NECN
Man Arrested in Cold Case Murder of Boston Mom
Authorities have announced an arrest in the murder of a Boston mom more than 15 years ago. Boston police say David Pena, 33, was arrested in Florida. Members of the department's fugitive unit traveled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida on Saturday, for Pena's rendition to Massachusetts.
