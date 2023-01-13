FA Cup fourth round television schedule confirmed including Man City vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Arsenal leads the FA Cup fourth round television schedule.
ITV1 will broadcast the match at the Etihad Stadium on Friday, 27 January.
The tie puts the Premier League champions up against the current leaders.
And it finishes a tricky three-match run for Mikel Arteta’s side, who
travel to Tottenham on Sunday before hosting Manchester United and then travelling to Manchester on the following Friday.
The sides will face off in the Premier League just two weeks later at the Emirates on 15 February.
Non-league Wrexham will host Sheffield United on BBC One during Sunday’s round of matches.
FA Cup fourth round television schedule
Manchester City vs Arsenal
8pm, Friday 27 January - live on ITV 1
Preston vs Tottenham
6pm, Saturday 28 January - live on BBC One
Manchester United vs Reading
8pm, Saturday 28 January - live on ITV4
Brighton vs Liverpool or Wolves
1:30pm, Sunday 29 January - live on ITV1
Wrexham vs Sheffield United
4:30pm, Sunday 29 January - live on BBC One
Derby vs West Ham
7:45pm, Monday 30 January - live on ITV4
