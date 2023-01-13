Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Carol Leonnig: 'This is not good for the Biden White House'
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
Biden think tank where secret docs were stashed accused of giving prez, his allies ‘no show’ jobs
WASHINGTON — A conservative group alleges in a new IRS whistleblower complaint that the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement flouted non-profit rules — in part by giving the future president and his allies “no show” jobs, The Post has learned. The center burst into the national spotlight Monday with the revelation that classified documents dating from President Biden’s vice presidency were found at its Washington office, ultimately leading to the appointment of special counsel Robert Hur to determine whether Biden or others in his orbit illegally mishandled records. The America First Legal Foundation, led by former Trump White House official Stephen Miller, submitted an...
MSNBC
House GOP ‘moderate’ tries to defend his party’s extortion scheme
About a week ago, Republican Rep. Scott Perry sat down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and expressed confusion about the White House’s line on the debt ceiling. “I don’t know why President Biden says he’s not going to negotiate,” the chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus said.
MSNBC
'Donald Trump made blatant lies acceptable in the Republican party': Calls for Rep. Santos to resign fall flat
Fmr. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) and Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. They discuss the latest fallout over Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is being accused of lying about different aspects of his resume and personal life, and what it says about the state of House Republicans and the party overall.Jan. 15, 2023.
MSNBC
Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: ‘You’re not going to balance a budget overnight,’ debt ceiling should be raised
As Congress debates how to move forward on major issues like raising the debt ceiling and approving a budget to avoid a government shutdown, former Republican Congressman Fred Upton of Michigan joins Ali Velshi to explain why this dire threat to the U.S. economy isn’t some easily escapable problem, “we’ve got to deal with this, we’ve got to extend the debt ceiling,” despite the multiple levers Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen could pull to temporarily mend this situation.Jan. 15, 2023.
Some Accuse the White House of Purposely Delaying Reports of Biden's 'Misplaced' Classified Docs.
After Biden's lawyers reported they had found a 'small number' of classified documents in an office closet once used by the then Vice-president, which were immediately turned over to the National Archives, the Justice Department started reviewing the classified documents.
MSNBC
Trump’s deposition in Carroll case clearly does him no favors
It’s tough to predict what Donald Trump might say when he sits down for a deposition. In October 2021, for example, the former president insisted under oath that people “can be killed” by protestors who throw “very dangerous” fruit. About a year later, the Republican...
MSNBC
Joe: Both parties, DOJ should figure out what documents were in Biden's home
The White House and the Secret Service said Monday they do not maintain visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s personal home in Wilmington, Delaware, a day after a top House Republican called for their release. The Morning Joe panel discusses the importance of knowing which pages with classified markings were found in Biden's Delaware home.Jan. 17, 2023.
MSNBC
On classified docs, GOP’s Comer can’t explain his double standard
When it comes to members chairing the House Oversight Committee, the Republican Party hasn’t always sent its best. Before this year, the most recent GOP chairman was South Carolina’s Trey Gowdy, who’s best known for leading a ridiculous investigation into Benghazi conspiracy theories. He was proceeded by Utah’s Jason Chaffetz, who didn’t realize that charts have y axes.
MSNBC
The problem(s) with the GOP’s ‘emergency’ debt ceiling plan
Americans may never know all of the details about the assorted side deals Kevin McCarthy struck to become House speaker, but The Washington Post reported over the weekend on one of the more dangerous promises the Republican agreed to with some of his far-right members. House Republicans are preparing a...
MSNBC
GOP senator targeting Hunter Biden: 'I don't target individuals'
On Sunday, GOP Senator Ron Johnson expressed his outrage about Hunter Biden's business dealings, and Sen. Johnson also fielded questions as to why he wasn't just as outraged about Jared Kushner's business dealings. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 16, 2023.
MSNBC
Claire McCaskill: Unfortunately, Missourians not surprised by House dress code
The Missouri House of Representatives revised its dress code for female legislators and staff members last week, requiring them to wear a jacket. Claire McCaskill joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 17, 2023.
MSNBC
How many Republicans knew about George Santos’ many lies?
About a week after Rep. George Santos’ lies became a major national story, The New York Post reported that senior House Republicans were aware of the Republican’s deceptions, and the topic had become a “running joke” among some GOP insiders ahead of last year’s midterm elections.
Vox
A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
Despite Everything You Think You Know, America Is on the Right Track
Negativity is by now so deeply ingrained in American media culture that it’s become the default frame imposed on reality. In large part, this is because since the dawn of the internet age, the surest way to build an audience is to write stories that make people terrified or furious. This is not rocket science: Evolution designed humans to pay special attention to threats. So, unsurprisingly, the share of American headlines denoting anger increased by 104 percent from 2000 to 2019. The share of headlines evoking fear surged by 150 percent.
MSNBC
Michael Schmidt: The government will want to know who had these docs at all points
The New York Times' Michael Schmidt joins Morning Joe to discuss the backlash the Biden White House is facing over the mishandling of classified documents.Jan. 17, 2023.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Why Santos is 'a perfect fit' for Speaker McCarthy's House
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains new reporting that adds more murkiness to the biography of Rep. George Santos and highlights a tie between the congressman and the cousin of a billionaire Russian oligarch.Jan. 17, 2023.
