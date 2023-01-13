Read full article on original website
Buy $80 Worth of Household Essentials and Get a $20 Amazon Credit
We all need household items such as laundry detergent, toilet tissue and floss to maintain a clean and healthy lifestyle. If you need items that you'd shop for anyway on Amazon -- from household and health to baby and beauty care products -- here's a deal that gives you credit to use in the future. When you spend $80 on P&G products, you get a $20 credit using the promo code PGSTOCKUP at checkout.
This Smart, Wi-Fi-Enabled Portable Projector Is Now 15% Off. Get It for Just $680
Imagine a handheld device that lets you set up a movie theater wherever you go. That's exactly what a portable projector can accomplish. There are so many projectors on the market, and it can be difficult to know which one is worth investing in if you're looking into buying one.
Spoil Your Pet With 20% Off PetSmart's Entire Website
Our pets mean a lot to us. I know mine do -- all 24 of them. While we always want to give our pets the best, it can get expensive caring for, feeding and keeping our furry friends happy. That's why it's worth knowing about the online retailers that run frequent sales and discounts. Right now PetSmart is that retailer, and you can save 20% sitewide until Jan. 22.
Save $40 on Treblab's Over-the-Ear Headphones With This Coupon Code
When it comes to Bluetooth headphones, people have their preferences. Some people prefer wired headphones, some prefer in-ear headphones and some like Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones. If you fall into the last category, then we've got a special offer for you. Right now on Amazon, you can save $40 on this...
Limited-Time Apple Watch Ultra Deal Takes $50 Off Its Regular Price
Though Apple Watch Ultra was only released last fall, we've already seen a smattering of Apple Watch Ultra deals worth jumping on, but they never last that long. You have another opportunity to score a $50 savings on Apple's rugged smartwatch for a limited time with the device being discounted during Best Buy's MLK Day sale. At $749, it's back down to within $10 of the all-time low price we saw on Black Friday, giving you the chance to snag CNET's best smartwatch pick at a killer price. Amazon is matching the price cut if you prefer to shop there.
How Often Should I Wash My Sheets and Pillowcases?
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average American waits more than three weeks (24 days) to change their sheets, according to a 2022 survey from Mattress Advisor, which found most people believe unchanged bedding isn't "gross" until after 35 days.
Capture Your Adventures With a Limited-Time $100 Discount on the Latest GoPro Models
Calling all adventure junkies! If you're always on the go and you want to share your adventures with everyone, what better way than a GoPro action camera? These sturdy and reliable cameras have taken the world by storm since they first arrived on the market in the early 2000s and they're still making splashes in the media world.
Upgrade Your Smart Home With $55 Off Amazon's Echo Show 10 Smart Display
Amazon makes Alexa devices in a variety of shapes and sizes these days, but its Echo Show smart displays provide the most visual Alexa experience with their bright, touchscreen displays bolstering already great Amazon smart speaker functionality. And right now, you can nab one of Amazon's largest Echo Show devices with a $55 discount. The third-gen Echo Show 10 is down to $195 at Amazon, within $15 of its lowest-ever price, making now a great time to add a smart display to your home.
Boost Your Battery and Save 15% on Belkin Wireless Chargers
Wireless charging options have exploded in popularity thanks to their convenience. If you're an iPhone 14 owner (or have phones from the iPhone 12 or 13 lineups), you can take advantage of MagSafe iPhone accessories and chargers. While some options can be pricey, right now you can snag a deal on Belkin wireless chargers. Just use promo code WLCHRG15 at checkout to save 15% on wireless chargers for your bedside table or desk, your car or on the go. There's no set end date for this sale, but some items are already out of stock, so be sure to shop soon for the best selection.
JBL's Google Assistant-Powered Link Music and Link Portable Speakers Are 67% Off
What would life be without music? If you're a music lover like I am, you probably listen to your favorite songs through headphones or speakers, no matter where you are. It's easier than ever to stay connected with Bluetooth capabilities, and most audio technology comes equipped with it. When you...
Get All 8 Harry Potter Movies on Amazon Prime for Just $8
Attention all Harry Potter fans! This is a deal you won't want to miss. Amazon Prime is now offering all eight Harry Potter movies for just $8. You'll get the entire digital film collection for a fraction of what it would typically cost you. Each Harry Potter movie on Amazon...
Apple Launches New M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips in the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini
Apple has announced new additions to its M-series chips, adding M2 Pro and M2 Max versions, and offering them in updated versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and in the Mac Mini desktop. In a press release, Apple says, "M2 Pro scales up the architecture of M2 to...
Amazon Fire Tablets Are on Sale for as Little as $60 Right Now
Tablets are a great way to get anything computer-related done without the bulkiness of some laptops out there. Even if you just prefer to play games or read books on your tablet, the convenience and ease of use are enough to tempt anyone into investing in a tablet. We're often...
Wyze Releases Stackable Security Cameras for a Unique Monitoring Experience
Wyze added two new cameras to its lineup of home security cameras Tuesday: the Wyze Cam OG and the Wyze Cam OG Telephoto. Both cameras are equipped for indoor and outdoor use, and come with the typical features you'd expect from a high-quality security camera -- 1080p HD resolution, motion and sound detection, two-way audio and so on. The cameras also feature color night vision, one of my favorite attributes of the Wyze Outdoor Cam v2.
How to Take Those Really Long iPhone Screenshots
We all know how to take a screenshot on the iPhone. You just push in the volume up and side buttons at the same time and you capture exactly what's on your screen -- nothing more, nothing less. However, those type of screenshots may not be enough if you're trying to also capture what's above or below what you can see on the screen.
Snag Apple Chargers and More for Over Half Off Right Now at Woot
The nice thing about being an Apple user is that there's a whole ecosystem of accessories specifically designed for your devices. The drawback is that those accessories are often much more expensive than their Android counterparts, and Apple almost never offers any discounts directly. But right now, Woot is offering as much as 59% off Apple chargers and other accessories, so you've got a rare chance to snag some at a discount. These deals are available until Jan. 31, but there's a chance they will sell out before then, so act fast if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
