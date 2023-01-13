Wireless charging options have exploded in popularity thanks to their convenience. If you're an iPhone 14 owner (or have phones from the iPhone 12 or 13 lineups), you can take advantage of MagSafe iPhone accessories and chargers. While some options can be pricey, right now you can snag a deal on Belkin wireless chargers. Just use promo code WLCHRG15 at checkout to save 15% on wireless chargers for your bedside table or desk, your car or on the go. There's no set end date for this sale, but some items are already out of stock, so be sure to shop soon for the best selection.

9 HOURS AGO