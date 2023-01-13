Read full article on original website
Fat People Usually Have To Buy A Second Plane Seat. That Has To Change.
Kevin Smith made headlines in 2010 — not for his movies or podcasts but for boarding an airplane. The director boarded his Southwest Airlines flight, stowed his bags, and took his seat. Once he was settled, a member of the flight crew approached Smith and informed him that he would be ejected from the flight. He had violated the airline’s “customer of size” policy at the time, which the Guardian summarized: “[P]assengers who are unable to lower both armrests when seated should book another seat because of complaints [Southwest] has received from customers whose comfort has been ruined by the ‘encroachment of a large seatmate.’” So he was escorted past row after row of other passengers, excluded and publicly humiliated because of his body. Smith later tweeted that he was told he was a “safety risk.” “I know I’m fat, but was Captain Leysath really justified in throwing me off a flight for which I was already seated?”
