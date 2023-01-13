ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
MedicalXpress

Novel framework provides 'measuring stick' for assessing patient matching tools

Accurate linking of an individual's medical records from disparate sources within and between health systems, known as patient matching, plays a critical role in patient safety and quality of care, but has proven difficult to accomplish in the United States, the last developed country without a unique patient identifier. In the U.S., linking patient data is dependent on algorithms designed by researchers, vendors and others.
MedicalXpress

New study uncovers how a unique, fast synapse keeps us from falling

The sensory organs that allow us to walk, dance and turn our heads without dizziness or loss of balance contain specialized synapses that process signals faster than any other in the human body. In a discovery more than 15 years in the making, a small group of neuroscientists, physicists and...
MedicalXpress

Durable SARS-CoV-2 antibodies bind to two viral targets at once

A new study led by scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) shows how ideal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 hit their marks. That's right: marks. Instead of targeting a single binding site on the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein, these powerful antibodies bind to two of these sites at once. Through this "bivalent" binding, the antibodies can lock key viral structures into position, preventing the virus from infecting host cells.
MedicalXpress

Procrastination is linked to poor health—new study

University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
MedicalXpress

The link between mental health and ADHD is strong—so why aren't we paying attention?

Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK. This study is the first to show that ADHD...
MedicalXpress

Study identifies a new cause of brain development disorders in Williams syndrome

A new study by the Tel Aviv and Hebrew Universities found that abnormal processes lead to disruption in the expression of genes essential for brain development in people suffering from Williams syndrome—a rare, multisystem genetic syndrome that causes disorders in brain development. According to the researchers, "Our findings may contribute to the future development of targeted treatments that will enable normal expression of the affected genes we identified in the research."
MedicalXpress

High fat diet activates early inflammation in mouse brains, supports link to neurologic disease

Researchers at Michigan Medicine have discovered that a high-fat diet promotes an early inflammatory response in the brains of mice through an immune pathway linked to diabetes and neurologic diseases, suggesting a possible bridge between metabolic dysfunction and cognitive impairment. For the study, published in Frontiers in Immunology, investigators analyzed...
MedicalXpress

Long-term low-dose hydroxychloroquine use associated with low risk for retinopathy

A cohort study of more than 3,000 persons who received hydroxychloroquine for 5 or more years with guideline-recommended serial retinopathy screening found that the overall risk for incident retinopathy was low, with most documented cases being mild. Higher hydroxychloroquine dose was associated with progressively greater risk. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 associated with fetal brain hemorrhages

New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London has found evidence of small hemorrhages in the brain tissue of fetuses during the peak of COVID-19 cases in the UK. The research, published in Brain, found that the hemorrhages are linked to a reduction...
MedicalXpress

One-minute exposure to monochromatic light shown to modify neural connections

A study led by researchers from the UPC's Terrassa School of Optics and Optometry (FOOT) shows that 1-minute stimulation with blue, green or red light activates several visual and non-visual brain regions. The study opens new avenues for better understanding the impact of light stimulation on brain function and its use to treat visual dysfunction, depression symptoms, circadian rhythm disruption, migraine and memory or attention disorders.
MedicalXpress

Technologically assisted communication may impair brain development

Videoconferencing services are proliferating—there's Zoom, Teams, Messenger, FaceTime, Skype, WhatsApp—and since the COVID-19 pandemic they have been seeing heavier use than ever before. While the transition to technology-enhanced communication has permeated all facets of social life over the past three years, there is scant scientific literature on its...

