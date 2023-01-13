Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Research review suggests long COVID may last indefinitely for some people and mimic other ailments
A small team of researchers, two from the Patient-Led Research Collaborative, the other two from the Scripps Research Translational Institute, has published a Review article in the journal Nature Reviews Microbiology suggesting that long COVID might be a bigger threat than has been realized. Prior research has shown that some...
MedicalXpress
Novel framework provides 'measuring stick' for assessing patient matching tools
Accurate linking of an individual's medical records from disparate sources within and between health systems, known as patient matching, plays a critical role in patient safety and quality of care, but has proven difficult to accomplish in the United States, the last developed country without a unique patient identifier. In the U.S., linking patient data is dependent on algorithms designed by researchers, vendors and others.
A mental health tech company ran an AI experiment on real users. Nothing’s stopping apps from conducting more.
When people log in to Koko, an online emotional support chat service based in San Francisco, they expect to swap messages with an anonymous volunteer. They can ask for relationship advice, discuss their depression or find support for nearly anything else — a kind of free, digital shoulder to lean on.
MedicalXpress
New study uncovers how a unique, fast synapse keeps us from falling
The sensory organs that allow us to walk, dance and turn our heads without dizziness or loss of balance contain specialized synapses that process signals faster than any other in the human body. In a discovery more than 15 years in the making, a small group of neuroscientists, physicists and...
MedicalXpress
Durable SARS-CoV-2 antibodies bind to two viral targets at once
A new study led by scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) shows how ideal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 hit their marks. That's right: marks. Instead of targeting a single binding site on the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein, these powerful antibodies bind to two of these sites at once. Through this "bivalent" binding, the antibodies can lock key viral structures into position, preventing the virus from infecting host cells.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
A new study has discovered the best places to be during a nuclear attack.
Being caught in a nuclear explosion is one of the worst possible fates anyone can imagine. The radiation poses a significant health risk even at a distance since anything too close to it rapidly vaporizes. Away from “ground zero,” the blast wave produced by the explosion, which can create airspeeds...
MedicalXpress
Procrastination is linked to poor health—new study
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
MedicalXpress
The link between mental health and ADHD is strong—so why aren't we paying attention?
Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK. This study is the first to show that ADHD...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies a new cause of brain development disorders in Williams syndrome
A new study by the Tel Aviv and Hebrew Universities found that abnormal processes lead to disruption in the expression of genes essential for brain development in people suffering from Williams syndrome—a rare, multisystem genetic syndrome that causes disorders in brain development. According to the researchers, "Our findings may contribute to the future development of targeted treatments that will enable normal expression of the affected genes we identified in the research."
MedicalXpress
High fat diet activates early inflammation in mouse brains, supports link to neurologic disease
Researchers at Michigan Medicine have discovered that a high-fat diet promotes an early inflammatory response in the brains of mice through an immune pathway linked to diabetes and neurologic diseases, suggesting a possible bridge between metabolic dysfunction and cognitive impairment. For the study, published in Frontiers in Immunology, investigators analyzed...
MedicalXpress
Long-term low-dose hydroxychloroquine use associated with low risk for retinopathy
A cohort study of more than 3,000 persons who received hydroxychloroquine for 5 or more years with guideline-recommended serial retinopathy screening found that the overall risk for incident retinopathy was low, with most documented cases being mild. Higher hydroxychloroquine dose was associated with progressively greater risk. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Ten-minute scan enables detection and cure of the most common cause of high blood pressure
Doctors at Queen Mary University of London and Barts Hospital, and Cambridge University Hospital, have led research using a new type of CT scan to light up tiny nodules in a hormone gland and cure high blood pressure by their removal. The nodules are discovered in 1 in 20 people with high blood pressure.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 associated with fetal brain hemorrhages
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London has found evidence of small hemorrhages in the brain tissue of fetuses during the peak of COVID-19 cases in the UK. The research, published in Brain, found that the hemorrhages are linked to a reduction...
MedicalXpress
One-minute exposure to monochromatic light shown to modify neural connections
A study led by researchers from the UPC's Terrassa School of Optics and Optometry (FOOT) shows that 1-minute stimulation with blue, green or red light activates several visual and non-visual brain regions. The study opens new avenues for better understanding the impact of light stimulation on brain function and its use to treat visual dysfunction, depression symptoms, circadian rhythm disruption, migraine and memory or attention disorders.
Elon Musk Has Ironic Suggestion on How to Solve America’s Loneliness Problem
Elon Musk, who heads Twitter, Tesla and other companies, has an ironic suggestion to solve a widespread societal problem.
MedicalXpress
Technologically assisted communication may impair brain development
Videoconferencing services are proliferating—there's Zoom, Teams, Messenger, FaceTime, Skype, WhatsApp—and since the COVID-19 pandemic they have been seeing heavier use than ever before. While the transition to technology-enhanced communication has permeated all facets of social life over the past three years, there is scant scientific literature on its...
Comments / 0