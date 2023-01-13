Read full article on original website
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
MedicalXpress
How the body's B cell academy ensures a diverse immune response
Cells jostling for a spot in a germinal center face a cutthroat admissions process. Formed after exposure to a pathogen or vaccine, germinal centers act as a kind of immune system training academy, helping B cells refine their response to the threat. Only B cells with the highest affinity for the pathogen or vaccine gain entry to these structures, where they undergo waves of mutations to produce successively stronger antibodies.
MedicalXpress
Airway mucosa antibodies durably protect against COVID: Study
High levels of mucosal IgA antibodies in the airways protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least eight months. Omicron infection generates durable mucosal antibodies, reducing the risk of re-infection. These are the findings of a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Danderyd Hospital in Sweden. The results raise further hope for the feasibility of future nasal vaccine platforms to protect against infection.
MedicalXpress
Federally funded studies into treatment for chronic conditions overlook efficacy in adults with autism, analysis finds
Physical health disparity conditions in autistic adults have not been the focus of any research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the last four decades, an analysis of a federal database found. Using the NIH Research Portfolio Online Reporting Tools Expenditures and Results (RePORTER) database to...
studyfinds.org
Most long COVID cases clear up within a year following mild infections, study reveals
KFAR MALAL, Israel — Most symptoms of long COVID clear up within a year following a mild infection, according to a new study. Researchers in Israel say a relatively mild case of the virus does not lead to substantial long-term illness in most infected people. Their findings, published by The BMJ, show that most symptoms that develop after a mild COVID-19 infection linger for several months, but return to normal within 12 months. Vaccinated people, in particular, were at a lower risk of breathing difficulties — the most common symptom to develop after mild infections.
New study confirms everybody alive today came from one African country
All of humanity comes from the same place.Photo byDamian PatkowskionUnsplash. It can be difficult to determine where humanity started, especially going back many years. We know that there is a start, a single person or "patient zero" where it all started. Something else that has been known for many years and lots of scientific studies has confirmed is that humanity did come from the African continent, but this was during a time when all continents were merged together, forming a supercontinent known as Rodinia.
Chris Whitty warns thousands of middle-aged people are dying of heart conditions that went untreated
This year there has been a higher number of deaths than normal from preventable conditions as many have been unable to get statins or pills for blood pressure in lockdowns.
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Healthline
Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?
Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant
If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
msn.com
People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the roughly 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're...
Hospice Nurse Explains Odd End-of-Life Occurrences and Why There's No Cause for Concern
These experiences might seem eerie, but they're very common.
'COVID Isn't Over': Here's What Experts Expect The COVID-19 Pandemic To Be Like This Year
With the rise of highly transmissible variants including XBB, experts warn COVID is far from over. But there are new tools to help and more research is underway.
brytfmonline.com
Scientists warn that processed meat reduces the risk of cancer | Science and health
The study published in the journal nature, done on rats: the group fed processed meat containing the chemicals developed 75% more cancerous tumors than the group fed pork without the nitrites. What’s more, the mice that ate the nitrite-treated pork also developed 82 percent more tumors in their intestines than the other group.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease
There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
msn.com
5 Stomach Conditions Tied to Alzheimer’s Disease
If you have any of five disorders of the gut, you may be at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to a recent study. Researchers at Edith Cowan University’s Centre for Precision Health in Perth, Australia, found that the genes of people who have both Alzheimer’s and one of those five gastrointestinal disorders share certain characteristics in common.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement
Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
