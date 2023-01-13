ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

2 charged in deadly August 2022 shooting in GR

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two men have been charged in connection to a deadly August 2022 shooting in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33, were arraigned on the following charges: murder, assault with intent to rob while armed, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and other weapons charges.

A Sept. 29, 2022, booking photo of Tiesean Hatchett.
An Oct. 10, 2022, booking shot of Leonard Young.

The shooting happened on Aug. 27 around 1:15 a.m. in the area of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue. The victim in the shooting was identified as Dacarri Brown, 22.

According to jail records, both suspects had been held in jail on unrelated charges. Hatchett was booked on Sept. 29, 2022, and Young was booked on Oct. 10, 2022.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the shooting.

WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

