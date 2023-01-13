ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman reveals she found out her wife was faking cancer because of 'The Fault in Our Stars'

By Ariana Baio
 4 days ago

When John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in our Stars came out it made a splash with young adults who fell in love with the tragic story between Hazel Lancaster and Augustus Waters.

It developed a massive fan base, merchandise with iconic quotes (okay? okay.), and eventually a 2014 movie adaptation.

But it seems one woman was a bit more inspired by the story than others…

On TikTok user yayakampen , who goes by Yaya, posted a video replying to Green’s reminder that it has been 11 years since the book was first released.

“Your book actually changed my life twice,” Yaya said.

At first, the sentiment seemed normal as the book had a massive impact on many people. But the TikToker went on to explain the story was very strange.

Yaya explained that when the movie came out, she was married to someone who was “dying of terminal bone cancer” with only “a few months” left to live.

She said the two got married shortly after they met because her ex-wife was “dying” of cancer.

“As I’m watching the movie I’m realizing that almost identical to the story plot is my wife’s life,” the TikToker said.

After feeling strange about the similarities between her ex-wife’s condition and the movie, she decided to read the book.

“Even the phrases you used, she would use on the daily,” Yaya said.

@yayakampen

#stitch with @literallyjohngreen lol great story tho. really had me believing 💀 #faultinourstars #munchausensyndrome #factitiousdisorder

The result- her ex-wife was faking terminal bone cancer.

“It was your story that inspired her to fake terminal bone cancer,” Yaya said.

“But it was also your movie from that story that gave me the first alarm bells to prove that she was lying to me about having terminal bone cancer.”

Yaya said her ex-wife is still alive and well.

With over 2.7 million views and 6k comments, people were baffled by the story.

“Nothing could have prepared me,” one person wrote.

Another person said, “the way I gasped omg was not expecting that.”

Yaya’s video was eventually posted to Twitter where people were equally stunned at her ex-wife’s blatant lie.

Green eventually saw Yaya’s video and replied to it with the same shock and confusion as others, shouting "no, no, no."

