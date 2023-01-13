ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Take My Money! Cookie Dealers are Back in Amarillo

The cookie dealers are back in Amarillo. OK so they aren't dealers, they are just girls trying to earn money for camp and other projects. Those delicious cookies that you just can't get enough of in your face. The cookies you buy in bulk and hide from your kids in the back of the freezer. The cookies that drain your bank account are back.
Who SHOULD Run for Amarillo Mayor Now that Ginger’s Stepping Down?

In a perfect world, everyone would get along and everyone would vote, and everyone wouldn't be vicious when it comes to elections. Amarillo will have a new Mayor. Amarillo is ready for a change, and Amarillo will have a difference when a new Mayor is elected in 2024, however, at this time, we don't know the complete list of candidates that are running.
Asking a Robot Questions About Amarillo

So if you've checked the internet lately you may have heard about something called ChatGpt. ChatGPT is a conversational language model developed by OpenAI. It is based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture and is trained on a large dataset of text from the internet. The model is designed to generate human-like text and can be used for a variety of natural languages processing tasks such as language translation, question answering, and text generation.
The Wild Race For Mayor In Amarillo In 2011

With Mayor Nelson's recent announcement that she will not be seeking reelection in Amarillo, the obvious next question is..."who's gonna run for mayor?" As many of us are looking ahead, I'm reminded of the last time the title of Mayor was up for grabs. On its face, it should have been an absolute circus of a race and the candidates were all incredibly interesting for various reasons.
Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas

Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
What The Heck? Gas Now Cheaper than Eggs

Inflation is a big deal right now and most American families are feeling the hurt. Everything is more expensive. EVERYTHING!. and tripled. Our utility costs have gone up and it feels as if it isn't going to stop. Right now the one thing that used to be affordable to purchase...
Guilty Verdict For Amarillo Man In 2020 Hotel Murder

A Potter County jury found 49-year-old Christopher Michael Yager guilty of murder following a two-day trial. On June 6, 2020, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to a shooting at the Country Inn & Suites in the 2000 block of Soncy. The victim, 32-year-old Alejandro Holguin Chavez, was found deceased at the scene.
Double Aggravated Robbery Kicks Off 2023 with a Bang!

Yay for 2023! Maybe the crime in Amarillo will drop. Eh, maybe not. On Thursday, January 12th, the Amarillo Police Department responded to a robbery call at 8:25 PM to the Dollar General located at 3412 S. Georgia. The suspect robbed the store at gunpoint. The suspect was described as...
Amarillo, TX
