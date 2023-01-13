CPB - Free Report) , together with its subsidiaries, is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of high-quality, branded convenience food products. Campbell Soup has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s brand strength, pricing actions and supply chain improvements are aiding growth. It benefits from strength in the Snacks business and focus on innovation. These factors were seen in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, with net sales and earnings rising year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company grew or held market share in most categories from the year-ago quarter. Taking into account its solid fiscal first-quarter results, management raised the fiscal 2023 view. However, Campbell Soup expects to keep witnessing cost inflation throughout fiscal 2023. That said, the company is undertaking pricing actions and cost savings to mitigate the impact of inflation. Management is on track to deliver savings worth $1 billion by fiscal 2025-end.

1 DAY AGO