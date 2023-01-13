Read full article on original website
Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Californian favourite Mr. Pickle's launches in Scottsdale: Grand-opening of first Arizona storeBrenna TempleScottsdale, AZ
Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
AZFamily
MLK Festival in Phoenix still on despite forecasted rain, limited venue space
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For about 20 years, organizers say the MLK Festival has been held at Hance Park. The event will continue at the park despite forecasted rain and a new restricted area. In December, the first-ever Zona Music Festival was held at the park. However, it became a...
fox10phoenix.com
Rain not a deterrent for hundreds who took part in MLK Day march in Phoenix
Jan. 16 is Martin Luther King Day in Arizona, and while it was raining in the Phoenix area, that did not stop people from taking part in a march in Downtown Phoenix to commemorate the late civil rights movement leader. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much has fallen around the Phoenix metro area? 1/16 - 1/17/23
Winter storms are bringing measurable snow to the high country and rain to other parts of the state. The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is tracking the official measurements as rain continues to fall. Here are the latest rain totals for the Phoenix metro and surrounding area for the last 72 hours (last updated at 5 a.m., Jan. 17 2023):
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm still bringing rain to Phoenix area, snow to Flagstaff
Arizonans are still experiencing active winter weather, as a storm continues to bring rain and snow to various parts of the state. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports from Flagstaff, while FOX 10's Linda William reports from Phoenix.
KTAR.com
New Mesa sports park with LED lighting to host grand opening Saturday
PHOENIX — Mesa is hosting a grand opening for a new sports park Saturday at 9 a.m. The Lehi Sports Park located at Center Street and Lehi Road in north Mesa has five multi-sports fields that will be primarily used for soccer. The fields will be illuminated by LED lighting which will only be on when fields are in use and limit light pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.
travellemming.com
8 Best Phoenix Neighborhoods (for 2023)
Planning to move to or visit Phoenix? I’m here to fill you in on the best Phoenix neighborhoods. This guide overviews the pros and cons of 8 communities in Phoenix. I share insights about each neighborhood’s entertainment, schools, safety, and general residents. Find ideal neighborhoods for young professionals, families, retirees, and everyone in between.
KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
Cartel Roasting Co. hosting grand opening for new Desert Ridge Marketplace location
PHOENIX — Cartel Roasting Co. has a new store at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. Cartel Desert Ridge will host a grand opening event Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with giveaways and contests for guests. The first 25 visitors in line will receive a free gift,...
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
Fast Casual
Mr Pickle's makes Arizona debut
Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop has opened its first Arizona-based location, in Scottsdale, at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road. "Since 1995, Mr. Pickle's has been a premier sandwich shop specializing in innovative and craveworthy sandwiches, salads and catering," CEO Mike Nelson said in a company press release."During its first three decades, thanks to its community culture, incredible recipes, and all its fans, the brand grew from one to 56 locations across northern California. We look forward to building this brand that now calls Arizona home, as well as helping grow it nationwide in the years to come."
KTAR.com
Drivers warned to stay home during Arizona’s high country winter storm, weather service says
PHOENIX — As a record-round of winter storms passed through Arizona’s high country into Monday morning, weather officials warned travelers to stay home as more hazardous storms are in the forecast. Another wave of storm activity picked up into the afternoon in Flagstaff, as a winter storm warning...
KTAR.com
Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley
PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Jan. 13-15
PHOENIX — It’ll be the last weekend for some seasonal events across the Valley, including ZooLights and ice skating at Westgate, but there’ll also be some outdoor activities that could be added to your schedule. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
thelawnhomecare.com
Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix
Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
arizonasuntimes.com
Lawsuit Filed Against City of Scottsdale for Rio Verde Foothills Water Scandal
A group of Arizona citizens residing in the Rio Verde Foothills (RVF) area outside of Scottsdale sued the City Thursday for cutting off its water supply, which they claim is vital for their community. “There are approximately 500 households in Rio Verde Foothills which rely upon hauled water obtained from...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
arizonasuntimes.com
Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral
One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
fox10phoenix.com
Volunteers in Phoenix clean up 27th Avenue: 'It brings revitalization'
More than a hundred volunteers spent hours this weekend morning cleaning up 27th Avenue in Phoenix. Residents say they've had issues with crime over the years and they're doing what they can now to change that. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the story.
fox10phoenix.com
Are recent winter storms helping with Arizona's drought conditions?
PHOENIX - Experts say with all the rain and snow that Arizona has received recently, the state's drought conditions are actually improving. A comparison of drought maps from a year ago and from recent days show the difference the winter storms have made. The map from early 2022 shows the entire state was under a drought, with the northwestern part of the state suffering from extreme drought.
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in Town
Love them or hate them, restaurants for ages have looked toward quirky, even downright filthy names to draw attention to both their location as well as the items on their food. Of course, this is nothing unique to restaurants. If you have ever walked down the beer section of your local grocery store or Total Wine, you’ve probably come across more than a few brews with cheeky, almost pushing NC-17-rated names. It’s all part of the marketing, and an attempt to drum up attention for a new business. Naturally, without quality products behind the name all of those raunchy titles and childish titles don’t mean all that much. That is why one particular taco joint, that is making its way to Phoenix, has been turning heads online.
