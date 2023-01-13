ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Related
wbrc.com

Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Bessemer man killed in collision with train

A 56-year-old Bessemer man is dead after the vehicle he was driving was hit by an Amtrak passenger train Sunday. Leslie Thomas III was the only person in the vehicle. The crash happened at approximately 1:15 P.M. near Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb. The cause of the...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

BESSEMER, AL
92.9 WTUG

18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Wreck near Tuscaloosa Saturday

A teenage driver was killed and two other juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle near Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Troopers, said the 18-year-old killed in the accident was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer on Old Lock 15 Road in northeast Tuscaloosa County when the vehicle left the roadway.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man seriously injured in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire where a person had to be rescued Sunday afternoon. The call came in at 1:15 p.m. of a house on fire in the 1100 block of Cotton Avenue. When they arrived, they saw...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 10:15 p.m. on calls of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying unresponsive in the backyard of a residence […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
truecrimedaily

Univ. of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder after 23-year-old mom is fatally shot

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TCD) -- Two men have been arrested after a 23-year-old Birmingham woman was fatally shot over the weekend as she sat in a car. According to WVTM-TV, on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 1:45 a.m., a man flagged down a University of Alabama Police officer at Bryant-Denny Stadium's Walk of Champions and said the passenger in his car, Jamea Harris, had been shot and killed. The driver reportedly said he returned fire and struck one of the suspects.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
trussvilletribune.com

31-year-old man killed, female injured in Birmingham pre-dawn shooting

BIRMINGHAM — A 31-year-old man was killed, and a female was injured in a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:20 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), multiple Shot Spotter alerts were activated in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. “A Birmingham Police...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Woman Sues City of Tuscaloosa Over Alleged Nerve Damage Caused by 2021 Arrest

A woman has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Tuscaloosa and three law enforcement officers over a January 2021 arrest she claims was unnecessary and abusive. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the 45-year-old plaintiff said she was entering a local business in late January 2021 to retrieve a purse she'd left there. According to the suit, she was a student at the University of Alabama at the time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

