wbrc.com
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
ABC 33/40 News
Bessemer man killed in collision with train
A 56-year-old Bessemer man is dead after the vehicle he was driving was hit by an Amtrak passenger train Sunday. Leslie Thomas III was the only person in the vehicle. The crash happened at approximately 1:15 P.M. near Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb. The cause of the...
‘At least I know where he is’: Family grieving after body of missing Bessemer man is found
“He was a great impersonator,” she said. “If he met you, he could do you.”
wbrc.com
1 dead after vehicle collides with Amtrak train
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Sunday afternoon after a vehicle was struck by an Amtrak passenger train. The incident occurred Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. on Avenue A at 5th Street South in Lipscomb. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Leslie Thomas III of Bessemer. The...
18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Wreck near Tuscaloosa Saturday
A teenage driver was killed and two other juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle near Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Troopers, said the 18-year-old killed in the accident was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer on Old Lock 15 Road in northeast Tuscaloosa County when the vehicle left the roadway.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa councilman, bar owner respond to deadly shooting on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The deadly shooting on The Strip in Tuscaloosa over the weekend is just one in a series of incidents in recent years. "This is not going to be tolerated in Tuscaloosa," city councilman Lee Busby says. Busby wants it to be clear that there will be...
17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
wvtm13.com
Mother & stepfather of mother shot and killed Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa want the world to know about their Princess Jamea
23-year-old Jamea Harris of Birmingham was shot and killed early Sunday morning near the Strip in Tuscaloosa. Her mother and her stepfather are talking with WVTM13 about the daughter they lost and the mother her son will miss.
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
Predawn Birmingham shooting leaves 1 injured, 1 dead in city’s 2nd homicide in 3 hours
A man was killed, and a woman injured when shots rang out Sunday morning in Birmingham. The shooting was one of two overnight that resulted in homicides. Birmingham police identified the victim as Thomas Lee Bailey. He was 31. About 2:20 a.m., said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, multiple Shot Spotter alerts...
wvtm13.com
Man seriously injured in Birmingham house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire where a person had to be rescued Sunday afternoon. The call came in at 1:15 p.m. of a house on fire in the 1100 block of Cotton Avenue. When they arrived, they saw...
Man killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 10:15 p.m. on calls of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying unresponsive in the backyard of a residence […]
Univ. of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder after 23-year-old mom is fatally shot
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TCD) -- Two men have been arrested after a 23-year-old Birmingham woman was fatally shot over the weekend as she sat in a car. According to WVTM-TV, on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 1:45 a.m., a man flagged down a University of Alabama Police officer at Bryant-Denny Stadium's Walk of Champions and said the passenger in his car, Jamea Harris, had been shot and killed. The driver reportedly said he returned fire and struck one of the suspects.
Birmingham firefighters pull unresponsive person from burning home; victim in critical condition
One person was critically injured when fire swept through a southwest Birmingham home Sunday. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and police officers responded about 1:15 p.m. to a report of a house fire in the 1200 block of Cotton Avenue with a person trapped inside. Firefighters arrived to find fire...
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 10:15 Saturday night. The victim will be identified after the family is notified. BPD says officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street N on report of a person down. When officers arrived,...
wvtm13.com
Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Deputy Chief Charles J. Buchannon. Buchannon, who died unexpectedly Sunday, is being remembered as a leader who cared about the men and women of the sheriff’s office. “Deputy Chief Buchannon was a truly kind soul who dedicated his...
trussvilletribune.com
31-year-old man killed, female injured in Birmingham pre-dawn shooting
BIRMINGHAM — A 31-year-old man was killed, and a female was injured in a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:20 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), multiple Shot Spotter alerts were activated in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. “A Birmingham Police...
Miles’ claims, Ivey’s second term, Propst’s new job: Down in Alabama
Lawyers for the former University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in the shooting of a woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip said that Darius Miles is claiming he’s innocent. Kay Ivey took her second oath of office as Alabama’s governor. Rush Propst is coaching again in...
Woman Sues City of Tuscaloosa Over Alleged Nerve Damage Caused by 2021 Arrest
A woman has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Tuscaloosa and three law enforcement officers over a January 2021 arrest she claims was unnecessary and abusive. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the 45-year-old plaintiff said she was entering a local business in late January 2021 to retrieve a purse she'd left there. According to the suit, she was a student at the University of Alabama at the time.
