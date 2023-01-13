ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Gov. Hobbs names Tempe PD Chief Jeff Glover new Arizona DPS director

PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs announced on Jan. 17 that Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover is the new director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Glover began his law enforcement career as a Mesa Police patrol officer in 1998. He joined Tempe Police the following year and was named the interim chief in 2020. He was promoted as full-time police chief in 2021.
TEMPE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral

One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country

PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

Local Conservatives to Host Candidates for Arizona GOP Chair

The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that it will host three of the officially announced candidates to lead the Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) at their next meeting, Saturday, January 21st. Current Republican Chair, Dr. Kelli Ward, who has led the party since 2020, is not seeking reelection. ConCR usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at 11AM, at the Bible Baptist Church in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
themesatribune.com

New state regs could push egg prices even higher

Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer are about to get a tiny bit costlier – and potentially less available. And it’s all in the name of humane treatment of the hens. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying hens...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Maricopa County Recorder says eliminating ‘late early ballots’ could improve elections

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer proposes several changes to election laws in a report released Thursday morning, including a suggestion to stop voters from dropping off early ballots on Election Day. The proposals range from administrative to letting independents vote in any political party’s presidential preference election, typically held in March.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

