arizonasuntimes.com
Runbeck: Election Firm Involved in Maricopa County’s Alleged Chain-of-Custody Violations
As Republican Kari Lake appeals a legal defeat in her lawsuit challenging certification of her narrow loss in Arizona’s Nov. 8 gubernatorial election, she is alleging that ballot chain-of-custody issues occurred at Runbeck Election Services, a company that municipalities across the country use for outsourcing election operations. Lake is...
Pets, pronouns and taxes: 6 Arizona bills to watch as new legislative session starts
PHOENIX — Pets, pronouns and taxes. That's just a small sample of the things Arizona lawmakers want to do something about in the almost 600 bills they've introduced so far this session. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs' veto stamp will get a workout with many of those bills. The relatively...
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
arizonasuntimes.com
State Senator T.J. Shope Says Legislature will ‘Hold the Line’ on Hobbs’s Proposed Budget
Following the unveiling of Gov. Katie Hobbs’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Executive Budget, State Sen. T.J. Shope (R-Florance) stated it was a budget he, and his GOP colleagues in the state Legislature, would not support. “My colleagues in the Senate GOP will not support this budget and its declaration...
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
fox10phoenix.com
Gov. Hobbs names Tempe PD Chief Jeff Glover new Arizona DPS director
PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs announced on Jan. 17 that Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover is the new director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Glover began his law enforcement career as a Mesa Police patrol officer in 1998. He joined Tempe Police the following year and was named the interim chief in 2020. He was promoted as full-time police chief in 2021.
fox10phoenix.com
Expert weighs in on whether recent winter storms are helping with Arizona's drought
In recent weeks, Arizonans who have seen a number of winter storms pass through the state may be asking whether the storms are having an impact on Arizona's drought conditions. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with an expert to find out.
arizonasuntimes.com
Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral
One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
12news.com
Gulf in Arizona's divided government widens
The state Legislature's first week under divided government shows the gulf is widening. Plus: Will Republicans use the spending cap on schools as a bargaining chip?
KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
prescottenews.com
Local Conservatives to Host Candidates for Arizona GOP Chair
The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that it will host three of the officially announced candidates to lead the Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) at their next meeting, Saturday, January 21st. Current Republican Chair, Dr. Kelli Ward, who has led the party since 2020, is not seeking reelection. ConCR usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at 11AM, at the Bible Baptist Church in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
'Our water tanks will be dry within days': Arizona city cuts off nextdoor water supply amid drought
On the first day of the new year, the city of Scottsdale, Arizona officially stopped transporting water to the unincorporated neighboring area of the Rio Verde Foothills.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Gov. Hobbs’ New Budget Defunds Border Strike Force, Universal School Choice Program
If the reaction from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal is any indication, she and lawmakers are likely in for a long spring. Hobbs announced her $17.1 billion spending proposal Friday afternoon, saying it lowers costs, invests in public education, secures the state’s water future and addresses the affordable housing crisis.
Arizona has the 2nd highest increase in car insurance rates
Drivers are likely to pay more for car insurance in 2023. The average annual rate increase across the U.S. is 8.4%, compared to the 1.3% from what we saw in 2022.
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 14-15
PHOENIX — Storms brought rain to the Valley and snow to the high country, two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose and residents are looking to cash in by renting spaces during the Super Bowl. Here are some of the...
FBI: Millions given to illegitimate rehab homes in the Valley targeting Indigenous people
PHOENIX — Some group homes in the Valley promised to help vulnerable Native Americans become sober but are instead taking advantage of them for money, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The agency said it is now investigating illegitimate group homes in the Phoenix area that it believes...
themesatribune.com
New state regs could push egg prices even higher
Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer are about to get a tiny bit costlier – and potentially less available. And it’s all in the name of humane treatment of the hens. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying hens...
AZFamily
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is a “right-to-work” state but could that change? A bill was just introduced to repeal the state’s current right-to-work law. It’s controversial because people disagree on whether that would help or hurt you, the employee. It all comes down to how...
AZFamily
Maricopa County Recorder says eliminating ‘late early ballots’ could improve elections
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer proposes several changes to election laws in a report released Thursday morning, including a suggestion to stop voters from dropping off early ballots on Election Day. The proposals range from administrative to letting independents vote in any political party’s presidential preference election, typically held in March.
Live updates: Road closures ease up in the High Country, rain moves out of the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — The first of two major winter storm systems is here. Winter storm warnings and advisories are posted for elevations above 5,500 feet until 5 p.m. Sunday. As of Sunday morning light showers are moving across the Valley, but NWS Phoenix says not to expect much rainfall.
