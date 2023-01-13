Read full article on original website
What are NY’s wealthiest places? We rank incomes for 1,212 locations (plus Syracuse area chart)
Six places in Onondaga County had median family incomes of more than $100,000 during the five-year period from 2017 to 2021, according to new census data. Skaneateles had the highest median family income in the county at $194,000, according to the Census Bureau. Fayetteville was No. 2 with a median family income of $120,102 and Radisson was No. 3 at $118,199.
What happens to New Yorkers who can’t afford transition away from natural gas? (Your Letters)
New York state, at the direction of the New York State Climate Action Council, is basically planning to try and eliminate all natural gas use to heat our businesses, homes, supply our hot water and cook our food, and this will go into effect between 2028 and 2030. Which means that when your 20-year-old boiler quits after 2028, you get to spend up to $20,000+ to replace it with a heat system that may or may not work on 10 degree winter days.
New campaign financing system gives everyday New Yorkers a voice (Guest Opinion by Christina Harvey)
Christina Harvey is executive director of Stand Up America, a New York-based progressive organization with nearly 2 million members nationwide. New Yorkers deserve a state government that represents all of us — where candidates and elected officials can focus on what our communities need, not what big-money donors and special interests want. We’ve come one step closer to that vision with the recent launch of New York state’s small-dollar matching public financing system, the first statewide program of its kind in the country.
New girls basketball state poll: 5 Section III teams ranked top 10
West Canada Valley continues to be the highest-ranked girls basketball team from Section III. For the fourth week in a row, the Indians are the No. 1 Class D team in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association poll. Indian River (No. 9 in Class A), General Brown (No. 5 in Class A), Poland (No. 3 in Class D) and Watertown IHC (No. 7 in Class D) are the other Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $416 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 04-14-33-39-61,...
New boys basketball state poll: 5 teams make top 10
Five boys basketball teams from Section III are in the top 10 of their respective classes in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association poll. Chittenango (No. 8 in Class B), Central Valley Academy (No. 9 in B), Little Falls (No. 10 in C), Sackets Harbor (No. 6 in D) and Hamilton (No. 8 in D) are Section III’s representatives in the top 10.
Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report
Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
Watch for freezing rain, slippery roads today in Central NY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A storm system moving into Central New York today could bring freezing rain and slippery roads into the afternoon. “Precipitation (will) begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain,” the National Weather Service said in issuing a winter weather advisory. “Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.”
Helicopter used to help find man out in the cold in woods in town of Onondaga
Onondaga, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter helped find a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he went missing in woods Sunday night in the town of Onondaga, authorities say. State police responded to a call on Wright Road around 8:30 p.m. after a person...
How much are Philadelphia Eagles vs. NY Giants tickets? Cheapest seats for NFL Divisional Round
The New York Giants are through to the 2023 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round, where they’ll visit the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 21 (1/21/2023) at 8:15 p.m. ET. It’s not the worst commute for Giants fans, who may want to make the trip...
Rep. Williams’ reasons for voting to defund IRS are at odds with the facts (Your Letters)
Much attention is currently being given to new Congressman George Santos’ litany of lies about his personal background, education and employment. Those who voted for him should be rightfully concerned that they have selected someone so dishonest to represent them in government. Likewise, Central New York voters who chose...
Update: Troopers find missing 58-year-old man dead in woods near his home
Update 7:28 p.m: State troopers found Jan L. Dager, 58, dead in a wooded area around a mile away from his home in Herkimer County. His death appeared to be a result of natural causes, according to a news release from State Police. Original Story:. Salisbury, N.Y. — State troopers...
