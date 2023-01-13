ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

What are NY’s wealthiest places? We rank incomes for 1,212 locations (plus Syracuse area chart)

Six places in Onondaga County had median family incomes of more than $100,000 during the five-year period from 2017 to 2021, according to new census data. Skaneateles had the highest median family income in the county at $194,000, according to the Census Bureau. Fayetteville was No. 2 with a median family income of $120,102 and Radisson was No. 3 at $118,199.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
What happens to New Yorkers who can’t afford transition away from natural gas? (Your Letters)

New York state, at the direction of the New York State Climate Action Council, is basically planning to try and eliminate all natural gas use to heat our businesses, homes, supply our hot water and cook our food, and this will go into effect between 2028 and 2030. Which means that when your 20-year-old boiler quits after 2028, you get to spend up to $20,000+ to replace it with a heat system that may or may not work on 10 degree winter days.
New campaign financing system gives everyday New Yorkers a voice (Guest Opinion by Christina Harvey)

Christina Harvey is executive director of Stand Up America, a New York-based progressive organization with nearly 2 million members nationwide. New Yorkers deserve a state government that represents all of us — where candidates and elected officials can focus on what our communities need, not what big-money donors and special interests want. We’ve come one step closer to that vision with the recent launch of New York state’s small-dollar matching public financing system, the first statewide program of its kind in the country.
New girls basketball state poll: 5 Section III teams ranked top 10

West Canada Valley continues to be the highest-ranked girls basketball team from Section III. For the fourth week in a row, the Indians are the No. 1 Class D team in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association poll. Indian River (No. 9 in Class A), General Brown (No. 5 in Class A), Poland (No. 3 in Class D) and Watertown IHC (No. 7 in Class D) are the other Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes.
New boys basketball state poll: 5 teams make top 10

Five boys basketball teams from Section III are in the top 10 of their respective classes in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association poll. Chittenango (No. 8 in Class B), Central Valley Academy (No. 9 in B), Little Falls (No. 10 in C), Sackets Harbor (No. 6 in D) and Hamilton (No. 8 in D) are Section III’s representatives in the top 10.
Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report

Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Watch for freezing rain, slippery roads today in Central NY; alert issued

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A storm system moving into Central New York today could bring freezing rain and slippery roads into the afternoon. “Precipitation (will) begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain,” the National Weather Service said in issuing a winter weather advisory. “Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.”
SYRACUSE, NY
DraftKings promo code for Kansas players: Bet $5, get $200 instantly

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Kansas is one of the most recent states to legalize online sports betting, and DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a fantastic bonus offer for...
KANSAS STATE
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

