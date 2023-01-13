New York state, at the direction of the New York State Climate Action Council, is basically planning to try and eliminate all natural gas use to heat our businesses, homes, supply our hot water and cook our food, and this will go into effect between 2028 and 2030. Which means that when your 20-year-old boiler quits after 2028, you get to spend up to $20,000+ to replace it with a heat system that may or may not work on 10 degree winter days.

10 HOURS AGO