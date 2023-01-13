Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One dead in Copperas Cove train accident
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
Temple shooting incident tied to claims of speeding car
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Temple man is facing second-degree felony charges after a shot was fired in a dispute over someone driving fast in a neighborhood. Robert Wayne Tilly was taken to the Bell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the Saturday afternoon incident. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane at 4:50 p.m. on a report of shots being fired.
Shots fired in Temple neighborhood, one in custody
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in Temple Police custody after an aggravated assault. Officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane around 4:50 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual due to their driving at a high speed through the neighborhood. No...
Firefighters respond to Speegleville structure fire
SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Speegleville area. The Waco Fire Department said on Monday afternoon that units were assisting the Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies with a “heavily-involved house fire” at 1526 McLennan Crossing Road.
Couple arrested for injury to child, CPS takes custody of son
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – The mother and father of a young boy have been arrested and the child placed in custody of Child Protective Services following an incident reported Monday afternoon in Bellmead. Bellmead Police arrested 29-year-old Sabrina Joann Morris and 35-year-old Clifford Nikolas Behrens at a residence on...
I-35 construction to impact Baylor University traffic
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University will start its spring semester on Tuesday – while Interstate 35 construction crews will continue work at busy intersections around campus. According to the university, the particular intersections are around 4th and 5th Streets and 11th/12th Streets as crews complete final...
Volunteers needed for Killeen food distribution
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County needs your help for an upcoming event. The organization is hosting its monthly mobile food distribution in Killeen on Tuesday, January 17, from 9 a.m. to noon – or until all food is distributed. In addition to local financial donations, local volunteers are also needed.
How you can help prevent human trafficking
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you would like to learn about what you can do to help prevent human trafficking, Waco’s Methodist Children’s Home (MCH) can help. The MCH is sponsoring a human trafficking prevention training for its employees, community members and like-minded organizations on Wednesday, January 18, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The training will be led by Detective Joseph Scaramucci, who is well-known across the United States as an expert in rallying communities and individuals to combat human trafficking.
City of Belton receives $100K Historic Preservation Grant
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The National Trust for Historic Preservation has awarded the City of Belton a $100,000 grant from the Preserving Black Churches grant program. The City of Belton said Tuesday afternoon that these funds will support the Belton Mount Zion United Methodist Church Preservation and Rehabilitation Project. The project will provide the Church with funding to help preserve the exterior and interior of the original building – including the repair and restoration of siding, windows, roof, doors, flooring, lighting, bell tower, wood ceiling, heating/ventilation, furniture, landscaping and audio/visual equipment.
COVID-19 Subvariant XBB.1.5 Spread Raises Concerns in McLennan County
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Now that the holiday season has come to a close, experts at the McLennan County Health District are seeing a downward trend in Covid cases this month. The County is seeing a slew of Coivd related hospitalizations but for now, they are currently...
“Banner For Change” MLK March and Observance
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Today, hundreds gathered at Indian Spring Park for the “Banner For Change” March and Observance for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Making its return after a two year hiatus due to Covid, members of the Waco Chapters of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated and Zeta Phi Beta Incorporated orchestrated the 25th annual MLK March in downtown Waco.
MCC Men’s Basketball falls to Weatherford College
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Highlanders made it a game in the end but it was the Coyotes that escaped with an 80-85 win. MCC hits the road to take on Collin County Community College on Saturday, January 21st at 4:00 p.m.
