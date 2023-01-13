WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you would like to learn about what you can do to help prevent human trafficking, Waco’s Methodist Children’s Home (MCH) can help. The MCH is sponsoring a human trafficking prevention training for its employees, community members and like-minded organizations on Wednesday, January 18, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The training will be led by Detective Joseph Scaramucci, who is well-known across the United States as an expert in rallying communities and individuals to combat human trafficking.

WACO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO