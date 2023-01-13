Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
wvik.org
Self-Improvement in Moline
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Ever since the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620, seeking to build the kingdom of God in the New World, Americans have been divided on how to achieve that goal. Should one try to change society, by law, if necessary, or should one concentrate on self-improvement, hoping to be a model for others? Toward the end of the 19th century, the women of Moline were not about to take chances. They took both options.
wvik.org
People May Live in Downtown Moline's Old JCPenney
The company gave the property to Renew Moline in August. The two-story building has 35,000 square feet of space and is located in the 17-hundred block of 5th Avenue in Moline. Renew Moline Chairman, Greg Derrick, says the goal is to redevelop the property with Bush which may include creating apartments. The building used to be a JCPenney store.
wvik.org
EM Planning to Replace Lead Water Lines
There are an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 water customers in the city with lead lines, and alternatives include charging each customer several thousand dollars each to replace them, or to charge all water customers a small "compliance fee." "So if we spread this over a larger number it becomes more...
wvik.org
More Mental Health Services for Mercer County Schools
Krissy Dixon, Director of the county's Mental Health Action Program, says the program helped the most clients ever last year, and more than half were students. "I do think it's a combination too of the environment we're living in nowadays, with technology advances, and social media and all of those pressures. The busy lifestyles that we live these days definitely contributes as well."
wvik.org
River Bandits Announce 2023 Coaching Staff
The parent team, the Kansas City Royals, says Brooks Conrad will return along with most of his first season staff. In addition, pitching coach Derrick Lewis will join the Bandits for the first time, while hitting coach Ryan Powers, will return to the Quad Cities this season. He was the Bandits' video intern just two seasons ago.
wvik.org
Sarah Kolb Argues New Legal Precedents Should Prompt Resentencing
On Wednesday (1/11/2023), a panel of the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa heard arguments about her request for resentencing. The murder 18 years ago made headlines for months in the Quad Cities. Attorneys discussed whether, during sentencing, the judge took her age and capacity to be rehabilitated into account.
Comments / 0