Sea Coast Echo
Mary Biehl
Mary Biehl, age 70, passed from this world December 26, 2022. Mary was the oldest of five children born to Ruth Thompson Seymour and Vernon F. Seymour Sr. They were an Army family that traveled the world. Mary was preceded in death by both parents and sister Diana Lynn. Mary...
Sea Coast Echo
Margarette Allen St. Andre
Margarette Allen St. Andre, 72, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in Slidell, LA. Margarette was born in Lonoke, Arkansas June 3, 1950. She was a resident of Hancock County, MS for over 30 years. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death...
