The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Fed Directs Big Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Change Risks

The six largest banks in the U.S. have until the end of July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The institutions are to show the impact that climate could have on their loan portfolios and commercial real estate holdings. Participating banks include Bank of...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sinema, in Davos, says Dem push to end filibuster for voting rights bill may have been 'premature'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told an international audience in Switzerland that last year’s losses for many U.S. election deniers showed that Democrats' urgent worries about the need "to eliminate an important guardrail and an institution in our country" to save democracy may have been "premature or overreaching." Sinema, I-Ariz., noted the election results as she again defended keeping in place the Senate's legislative filibuster, which she cast as an "important guardrail." It was a familiar position that Sinema,...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Connecticut

White House Says No Visitors Logs for Biden's Home in Delaware

The White House and U.S. Secret Service said Monday they do not maintain visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s personal home in Wilmington, Delaware, a day after a top House Republican called for their release. “Like every President across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” White...
WILMINGTON, DE

