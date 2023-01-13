Read full article on original website
A New Missoula Eatery For People and Pets Is Coming Soon
A new bakery is coming to Missoula on February 1st. "Bolt and Bruizer's Bakery and Barkery" is opening with treats for both people and their pets and will be located at 1300 South Reserve Street, Suite A. This is an exciting business that is the creation of owners Xavier Gonzales-Graybill and Todd "Bolt" Stenson along with office manager Valkyrie Harrison. I had the chance to talk with them about the business. Valkyrie said,
Remember When We Went Full “Missoula” During The Shut Down?
Can you believe it's almost been three years since Missoula completely lost its mind during the pandemic? From howling to hoarding, let's take a look back. Our great city was like most when the pandemic hit. Confusion, fear, and uncertainty were just a few of the feelings we all felt. Then there was the shutdown, and we all knew this thing was real. So many businesses had to close leaving us with few options on where to get food, supplies, and basic human conveniences. So how did we handle it all? For the most part, just like everywhere else, but with a few positive Missoula twists.
O Summer, Where Art Though? Top 5 Montana Summer Things We Miss
Can we all just agree that Montana in the summer is possibly the best place to be? For a short few months, it's an outdoor person's paradise. Much like Superman, my powers are derived directly from Earth's yellow sun. Without it, I can't function or fight crime. Not that I did before, but now if I wanted to I couldn't. You get the point.
How Bear and Urban Deer Survive Montana Winters
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) Whenever there are questions about urban deer or bear reports in the Missoula area, KGVO News reaches out to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife specialist James ‘Jamie’ Jonkel. With the recent severe cold snap and the number of deer and other wildlife crowding...
Community Medical Center to Hold It’s First-Ever Health Fair
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For many years, Providence St. Patrick Hospital held an annual health fair where hundreds of people lined up for health screenings and medical seminars, but those events ended due to the COVID pandemic. Now, Missoula’s Community Medical Center has taken up the opportunity to present...
Missoula Winters Are Brutal in Their Own Way. Here’s How to Cope.
Like the title says, the winters here can be brutal. Anytime I slip on the ice or I'm sprinting to my car as bone-chilling winds are blowing in my face, I remind myself of the silver lining to our cold season— at least it scares people away from moving here. But even that fact isn't enough to get me through to spring, so I use other strategies. Here's a few ways to cope with Missoula's brutal winters:
Community Winter Welcome Activities Coming to U of Montana Campus
Spring semester begins this Tuesday (January 16) on the UM campus. Spring?. Well, yeah, the word gets played with kind of fast and loose around here in the dead of winter. But there is still much reason to celebrate, as University of Montana students and community members are invited to Welcome Back Winter events on campus and elsewhere this coming week.
Here Are the Times Missoula Has Been Recognized for Being Awesome
Is Missoula the best city in the country? We all know the answer is yes. But is Missoula the best city in the world? Also yes. Though it's incredibly underrated (and many of us would like to keep it that way) Missoula has been recognized for different forms of awesomeness many times— here are a few examples:
THE TRUTH: Is Missoula a Good Place to Live?
The short answer is yes— unless you're thinking about moving here, in which case I'll tell you Missoula is a post-apocalyptic hellscape uninhabitable by civilized lifeforms. I joke, but there really is some uneasiness about the idea of more people moving in because of the way our housing prices have skyrocketed since the pandemic-housing boom. Last September I even wrote an open letter to Missoulians waiting for the housing market to crash. But if you really want to know, here's the pros and cons of living in Missoula, starting with the cons:
Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog
It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
Eight Montanans Competing in Major Sled Dog Challenge Event
It is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 states and one of only three such events for the Iditarod qualifier in the lower 48. That alone is probably enough to give it significant prestige. Add to that the caliber of the world-class mushers competing, and the race's reputation as one of the most grueling mushing competitions in the world, and you've got eight Montanans as part of some pretty lofty competition.
How To Tell You Are In Missoula, Without Saying Missoula
Every town is different. It doesn't matter if you live in Montana, or somewhere else, every town is different. When you live in a place long enough, you get to understand and maybe even appreciate the differences that make your town unique. Missoula is different kind of town. Some of us are very proud of the differences. Even though some of the things that make us different are not all positive, they are just different. I recently asked our listeners on Facebook to "Tell me you're in Missoula, without telling me you're in Missoula." Here are some of the things that help keep Missoula unique.
Listener Complaint Leads to a Look at JEDI Funding in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO recently received a request from a listener and reader of our KGVO Mobile App asking us to look into the funding of the JEDI program in Missoula. This individual, who asked to remain anonymous, was concerned about the sheer amount of time and money...
Graphic Designers, You Need To See This Huge Missoula Opportunity
The River City Roots Festival in Missoula has become a huge event drawing thousands every year. If you're a graphic designer, you could be a big part of its success in 2023. The Missoula River City Roots Fest has fast become a Montana favorite each summer. It brings together a ton of live music, various entertainment for children and families, and a 4-mile run right through the middle of the Missoula. Last year they had over 15,000 people attend, and the best part about all of it is that it's completely free!
2022 Montana weather: Shocks, sweaty and frozen
If you ever want to show people the contrasts in Montana weather, 2022 might be one of the best examples. That's because the year just concluded and took us to the extremes with temperatures that soared well over a hundred degrees in mid-summer and went far below zero at Christmastime.
Free Firefighting Fundraiser: Hockey, Beer and Fun in Missoula
One of the most exciting fundraisers in Missoula is coming up Saturday February 4th at the Glacier Ice Rink. It is the 11th annual "Fire On Ice" charity hockey game between the "Bombearos" (Missoula firefighters) and the "Wildlanders" (Wildland firefighters). This is an incredible event and is a lot of fun to watch for everyone. The Celtic Dragon Pipe Band has been honored to play this event over the years. Admission is free.
Missoula Man on Probation Gets Caught Driving With Meth and No License
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 15, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was patrolling the area of Lolo and noticed a green vehicle in the parking lot of Town Pump. The deputy noticed that this vehicle did not have a front license plate affixed to the front bumper.
You Know You Want To Adopt One Of These Puppies In Missoula
Our amazing Humane Society of Western Montana once again has some adorable puppies up for adoption, and you might just be the lucky one to give them a forever home. First, I can’t personally say enough great things about our local Humane Society. With nearly a 100% animal adoption rate, a no-kill shelter, and an absolutely amazing staff this is one of my absolute favorite Missoula institutions.
UM and Missoula Police Respond to Reported Bomb Threat
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News has received a timely warning from the University of Montana Police Chief Brad Giffin about an alleged bomb threat that was phoned into the University. “We’ve got a lot of activity going on on campus, but it was a notification,” began Chief Giffin....
