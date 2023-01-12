East Lansing, Mich. - Behind a hat trick from Jagger Joshua and a 35-save performance from Dylan St. Cyr, the Michigan State hockey team skated to a 4-4 tie with No. 5 Penn State on Saturday at Munn Ice Arena. No. 17/16 MSU earned four of a possible six points on the weekend with a Friday OT win and Saturday shootout victory.

