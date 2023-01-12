ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

msuspartans.com

Michigan State Hosts Purdue on Monday Afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

East Lansing, Mich. – After two road games last week, Michigan State's men's basketball team returns to the Breslin Center for a pair of Big Ten Conference games, starting with a matchup against No. 3 Purdue on Monday, Jan. 16 (2:30 p.m., FOX). Both MSU and Purdue will wear distinctive shirts to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
msuspartans.com

Spartans Open 2023 Season with Sunday Matinee at Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio – Michigan State women's tennis ushers in its 51st dual match season on Sunday, as the Green & White head to the Glass City to face off against the Toledo Rockets in a 1 p.m. first serve from the Twos Athletic Club. HEAD COACH KIM BRUNO SAID…
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Joshua's Hat Trick, Shootout Win Propels Spartans vs. Penn State

East Lansing, Mich. - Behind a hat trick from Jagger Joshua and a 35-save performance from Dylan St. Cyr, the Michigan State hockey team skated to a 4-4 tie with No. 5 Penn State on Saturday at Munn Ice Arena. No. 17/16 MSU earned four of a possible six points on the weekend with a Friday OT win and Saturday shootout victory.
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Spartans Claim Five Event Titles at Michigan Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan State track & field continued the indoor season at the Michigan Invitational Saturday, posting five event wins and a number of personal bests at the U-M Indoor Track Building. Senior Amani Nuels won the 60m in 7.59 after qualifying for the finals in the top...
EAST LANSING, MI

