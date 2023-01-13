Read full article on original website
For Those New To Texas, Here’s A Guide To Speaking Fluent “Texan”
You may have heard of ESL, (English As A Second Language), this a guide to TSL ... Texan As A Second Language. In radio jargon, TSL stands for Time Spent Listening. Meaning, how long the average listener, well, listens. When it comes to texting shortcuts, it has several meanings like...
Enjoy Stunning Views of Texas Aboard this Brunch Train
I've mentioned before that one of my goals this year is to travel through Texas more; despite me being born and raised in the Lone Star state, I've never been outside of El Paso- I go west more than east!. One thing that I've always wanted to do was go...
KSAT 12
Virtual food bank launches to help pet rescue organizations across Texas
SAN ANTONIO – A virtual food bank that will help pet shelters in San Antonio and across Texas launched this week. Puppy Food Bank, which was formed in December, is now accepting monetary donations. The nonprofit organization will provide food supplies to “no-kill” pet rescue organizations, shelters and approved...
Sweet Tooth Hotel opens new flagship location in downtown Dallas
We have our luggage, we have our keycard, and we are checking into the brand-new flagship location of the Sweet Tooth Hotel in downtown Dallas.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas
Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas
Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick days
H-E-B is a Texan instituion. Florence Butt started the company in a small town in the Texas hill country in 1905. Her son Howard E. Butt- whose initials formed the company's name, took over the business in the 1920s. Now the San Antonio-based company now has 425 stores across Texas and Mexico and revenues of $34 billion.
papercitymag.com
Downtown Houston to be Forever Changed by New Hines District — These Connected Towers Aren’t a Marketing Gimmick But a Real Sea Shift
Texas Tower is helping to shape Hines' new downtown Houston district. Walking from Texas Tower to the Brava high-rise takes less than five minutes, but the quick stroll between the 47-story next generation office building and the 46-story apartment tower shaped like a sailboat still provides a good look at just how rapidly this section of downtown Houston is changing. For one thing, there are a lot more people around.
Tiny Texas Towns According to the Population, Just How Tiny Are They?
While I think all Texans like to believe that everything is bigger in Texas, I not only believe it, I quote it on a daily basis from when I go to the drive-thru and order my sweet tea and they asked me "what size?" I always say "everything is bigger in Texas so give me the biggest you got!"
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Pathetic Plates: Texan Shows How Little $26 Worth of BBQ Can Be
Texas barbeque is many things: a passion, a skill, an art, and a labor of love. A thing of beauty, really. I don't mind paying a premium over other types of food for it. I understand that good meat is very expensive, in fact, meat prices rose over 11% last year. Additionally, Texas pit barbeque also requires a huge amount of skilled labor to execute properly, and we all know that labor prices went up as well. Even owner pitmasters have to compensate for everything being more expensive in their lives as well, whether it's the rent of their building or the cost of wood, etc.
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
How To Create A Real Texas Cowboy Outfit With Real Texas Stuff
Everything you need to complete your cool, Texas cowboy look and lifestyle can be purchased from Texas based companies. I love shopping local and when I can't buy direct from an El Paso based company, I still try and keep things Texan. Here are some Texas companies that can help...
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this Texas restaurant: report
The weather outside isn't so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it's been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it's certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
The top 25 Texas counties to live in, according to Niche
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is one of the largest states in the U.S. with 254 counties, so it can be challenging to decide where in the state to live. We have compiled a list of the top 25 best counties to live in Texas using rankings from Niche to help. Niche ranks counties by various […]
You might have lived in a Texas ghost town without realizing it; Here’s where they are and why
Have you ever lived in a ghost town? If you’re a Texas resident, it’s more likely than you think. As of July 2022, Texas joined California as one of the only two states with a population greater than 30 million, clocking in at an estimated 30,029,572. Texas saw the fourth-largest percentage of growth in the […]
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Tawakoni in Texas?
Texas is home to a LOT of beautiful places. Within the state are lakes, rivers, and coastal regions that are home to native wildlife. Further, these are some of the best recreational areas around. Today, we are going to take a look at a specific lake in Texas. Also, we’ll learn all we can about it, including the wildlife, size, and unique elements of the lake. Let’s discover how deep Lake Tawakoni in Texas is, plus a lot more! Let’s get started.
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
