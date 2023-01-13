Meet NBC 10’s new Morning Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Crawfish are becoming a big part of Louisianian’s conversation as the excitement grows for the popular mudbugs. However, purchasing crawfish may hit your pockets a little harder than usual. Studies suggest that crawfish are $2 per pound and that is higher compared to last year’s price. One Tom Hardy the owner […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 18, 2023, at 11 AM, the 2023 Twin Cities Mardi Gras Kick-Off and Media Event will take place at Alley Park in West Monroe, La. The event will include king cake tasting and music by KEDM 90.3. For more information, call 318-396-2600.
Maybe you thought that this year would be different and that you would have it all together by now, however reality strikes and sometimes you just need to be able to escape. You are already behind on work projects and you feel like you haven't spent time with your people or that special someone, we get it.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 13, 2023, Downtown Monroe Main Street will host the first presentation of Phase 2 of the Downtown Strategic Plan. The presentation will take place from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM at the Head Mechanix Grooming Lounge, which is located at 122 South Grand Street in Monroe, La. The […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During weekdays, Family Feud is watched by millions throughout the nation for the game show’s competitiveness and joyous atmosphere. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Ark-La-Miss viewers will be able to cheer on a family that is from the West Monroe area, the Soigner family. Be sure to tune in to […]
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the City of Monroe and the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council are seeking proposals from qualified artists of art organizations with relevant experience in designing and managing the installation of large-scale themed murals. The qualified artists will be a part of an upcoming mural project that will take place in […]
A local prep football star appears to be staying home. Ruston wide receiver, Aaron Jackson, has committed to continue his career at Grambling, according to his Twitter page. Jackson played a huge part in the Bearcats’ deep playoff run, that ended in the team earning the Division I runner-up trophy in 2022. The Ruston star […]
Two days after their season ended, the Chargers are making additions to their defense. According to a Tweet from sports agent, Altay Tascioglu, former ULM defensive end Ty Shelby has signed with Los Angeles. The former Warhawk previously signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent last May. Terms of the deal have not […]
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Art Alley Marketplace. Amy Hobbs of The Little Sweet Shoppe will host a Mardi Gras sugar cookie decorating class. This is a beginner class that will teach: Each guest will receive Mardi Gras-themed cookies as well as their own […]
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Monroe, La. to host a roundtable commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the Medicaid expansion in Louisiana at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. Edwards was able to restore funding to the medical center (then University Health Conway) in […]
OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 2 west of Louisiana Highway 587 at approximately 7:00 AM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. This accident resulted in the death of 79-year-old Wanda C. Kennedy. Based on a preliminary investigation, Kennedy was driving a 2004 Toyota […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD family is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Dr. King was an American Baptist minister and activist who was one of the most notable leaders during the civil rights movement. With his nonviolent approach, Dr. King led marches to uplift civil rights such as labor rights, desegregation, […]
RICHLAND PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2023, River Road Water Works announced a partial boil advisory for Richland Parish, La. The advisory is for Scales Road, Bayou Road, Davis Lake Drive, Lane Ranch Road, and White Island Drive.
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Louisiana Tech University Police confirmed they have identified a suspect in the December 31, 2022 campus vandalism incident. According to police, warrants for Possession of a Firearm on a University Campus and Criminal Damage to Property have been […]
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 16, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were called to Browning Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Officers were informed that a male suspect allegedly threw a brick at someone and then armed himself with a firearm. According […]
A lawsuit that accuses multiple Louisiana universities of failing to protect students on three campuses from an alleged serial sexual predator is moving forward after a federal judge ruled the accusations credible enough to go to trial. The plaintiff is one of six women who accused Victor Daniel Silva of...
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 16, 2023, the public became aware of a text message thread that took place between a coach for the Ouachita Parish Junior High School and the school’s Office Secretary, Nelwyn Fontana. In the thread, Fontana made racist remarks about Martin Luther King Jr. Day while informing the coach […]
A Grambling State University student was arrested last Thursday after his girlfriend alleged he had beaten her inside his dorm room. GSU Police interviewed a female student who said her boyfriend Lydell Jones, 21, of Monroe, battered her while inside his dorm room in Tubman Hall. She stated she went through Jones’s cell phone and discovered he had been messaging other women. She said when she tried to leave his room, Jones aggressively grabbed her phone, mistaking it for his. She said they struggled over the phone and Jones struck her on the left side of the face with a closed fist.
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 2, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an Armed Robbery complaint at a convenience store in Marion, La. Deputies learned that a male suspect demanded money while pointing a handgun at the store’s cashier. According to deputies, they identified […]
Comments / 1