Meet NBC 10’s new Morning Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A new Morning Meteorologist is coming to the KTVE/KARD family. We would like to introduce the Ark-La-Miss to Trey Tonnessen.

For more information about Trey, be sure to watch the video above.

