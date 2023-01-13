Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Avot 1:11 – Traits Of A Teacher
Avtalion used to say: Sages be careful with your words, lest you incur the penalty of exile, and be carried off to a place of evil waters, and the disciples who follow you drink and die, and thus the name of heaven becomes profaned. Teachers can have an immense impact...
The Jewish Press
Herzl’s Message is Universal
Theodor Herzl has been with me my whole life. I know that is an odd statement from a Canadian who has lived his entire life in Toronto. I am not related to Herzl and, of course, I never met him. Yet I feel very close to him. My earliest memory...
The Jewish Press
Zuzim And Zekukim – The Value Of A Kesubah
Yehuda sat at the chassan’s tish. He was flanked by his father, father-in-law to be, and the mesader kiddushin, Rabbi Kadosh, who was filling out the kesubah. “So, your name is Yehuda,” Rabbi Kadosh said. “And what is your kallah’s name?”. “Nava,” replied Yehuda. “We...
Comments / 0