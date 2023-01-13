Hockey Fights Cancer cup benefits American Cancer Society

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Get ready to watch the puck drop at the 4th annual “Hockey Fights Cancer” cup. The Mohawks varsity hockey team will take on the Storm in this section two competition.

The game takes place tonight, January 13 at 7:30 p.m., at the Schenectady County Recreational Facility. Donations, raffles and a portion of the proceeds from admissions will go towards local American Cancer Society relay for life events in Schenectady County. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students and kids under 12 are free.

The Mohawks are made up of students from Niskayuna, Schenectady, Albany, Amsterdam and Broadalbin Perth schools. The Storm combines students from Guilderland, Mohonasen, Scotia-Glenville, Voorheesville, and Schalmont schools.

