msn.com
Congress Continues to Wait for a New House Speaker to Be Named
Congress Continues to Wait, for a New House Speaker to Be Named. Associated Press reports that Republican debate over who will be the next Speaker of the House has stalled the 118th Congress. . After several votes, Kevin McCarthy hasn't been able to secure the position. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are growing restless, demanding that if he can't garner enough votes, he should step aside and stop wasting time. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are growing restless, demanding that if he can't garner enough votes, he should step aside and stop wasting time. Without a speaker, no member of the House of Representatives can be officially sworn in, meaning the Congress can't convene or vote on rules. . At the same time, no committees can be formed and legislation cannot be passed. According to AP, a resolution to the standstill seemed distant as members of the House appeared unable to proceed on December 4. I don’t know what my status is. I don’t know if I have health care, I don’t know if my staff get paid. We’re looking at all of that now because this hasn’t happened for 100 years, Ted Lieu, Democratic Representative of California, via Associated Press. It is the first time in 100 years that members of the House were not signed in on the first day of a new Congress. In 1923, it took three days to complete the process of choosing a new speaker. . In 1855, the process was dragged out over two months. . It’s a very strange limbo. We are operating by precedent, Madeleine Dean, Democratic Representative of Pennsylvania, via Associated Press. We have no exit strategy, Ralph Norman, Republican Representative of South Carolina, via Associated Press.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
msn.com
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
One of the signatories of the now-discredited open letter attempting to discredit the findings from the Hunter Biden laptop made a stunning admission more than two years after it surfaced in the public eye. Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director and former senior CIA operations officer, was...
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
Sinema, in Davos, says Dem push to end filibuster for voting rights bill may have been 'premature'
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told an international audience in Switzerland that last year’s losses for many U.S. election deniers showed that Democrats' urgent worries about the need "to eliminate an important guardrail and an institution in our country" to save democracy may have been "premature or overreaching." Sinema, I-Ariz., noted the election results as she again defended keeping in place the Senate's legislative filibuster, which she cast as an "important guardrail." It was a familiar position that Sinema,...
Bakersfield Now
Texas Democrat wants to criminalize certain 'hate speech' inspired by 'white supremacy'
WASHINGTON (TND) — Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, has introduced a new bill that hopes to fight "white supremacy" by criminalizing some forms of "hate speech." The "Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023" seeks to "prevent and prosecute white supremacy inspired hate crime and conspiracy to commit white supremacy inspired hate crime" by amending Title 18 of the United States Code to "expand the scope of hate crimes."
Banxico nominee Mejia pledges independence at congressional hearing
MEXICO CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A nominee of the Mexican government to join the Bank of Mexico's governing board, Omar Mejia, backed the central bank's monetary tightening policies on Tuesday and promised transparency and independence if chosen for the role.
