Washington State

msn.com

Congress Continues to Wait for a New House Speaker to Be Named

Congress Continues to Wait, for a New House Speaker to Be Named. Associated Press reports that Republican debate over who will be the next Speaker of the House has stalled the 118th Congress. . After several votes, Kevin McCarthy hasn't been able to secure the position. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are growing restless, demanding that if he can't garner enough votes, he should step aside and stop wasting time. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are growing restless, demanding that if he can't garner enough votes, he should step aside and stop wasting time. Without a speaker, no member of the House of Representatives can be officially sworn in, meaning the Congress can't convene or vote on rules. . At the same time, no committees can be formed and legislation cannot be passed. According to AP, a resolution to the standstill seemed distant as members of the House appeared unable to proceed on December 4. I don’t know what my status is. I don’t know if I have health care, I don’t know if my staff get paid. We’re looking at all of that now because this hasn’t happened for 100 years, Ted Lieu, Democratic Representative of California, via Associated Press. It is the first time in 100 years that members of the House were not signed in on the first day of a new Congress. In 1923, it took three days to complete the process of choosing a new speaker. . In 1855, the process was dragged out over two months. . It’s a very strange limbo. We are operating by precedent, Madeleine Dean, Democratic Representative of Pennsylvania, via Associated Press. We have no exit strategy, Ralph Norman, Republican Representative of South Carolina, via Associated Press.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sinema, in Davos, says Dem push to end filibuster for voting rights bill may have been 'premature'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told an international audience in Switzerland that last year’s losses for many U.S. election deniers showed that Democrats' urgent worries about the need "to eliminate an important guardrail and an institution in our country" to save democracy may have been "premature or overreaching." Sinema, I-Ariz., noted the election results as she again defended keeping in place the Senate's legislative filibuster, which she cast as an "important guardrail." It was a familiar position that Sinema,...
ARIZONA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Texas Democrat wants to criminalize certain 'hate speech' inspired by 'white supremacy'

WASHINGTON (TND) — Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, has introduced a new bill that hopes to fight "white supremacy" by criminalizing some forms of "hate speech." The "Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023" seeks to "prevent and prosecute white supremacy inspired hate crime and conspiracy to commit white supremacy inspired hate crime" by amending Title 18 of the United States Code to "expand the scope of hate crimes."
TEXAS STATE

