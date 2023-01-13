Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
postsouth.com
New Iberville Parish School Board faces high expectations in 2023
A new year brought back some familiar faces and several new members to the Iberville Parish School Board, which heads into a year filled with challenges and growth potential. The board's first meeting of 2023 also marked the inaugural session for the term that will run until 2027. Chris Daigle...
stmarynow.com
Assistant Coach of the Year
The Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association has named Lud Henry of Berwick High 2022 3A Assistant Coach of the Year. Henry, a former head coach who is now assistant to his son, Seth Henry, right, is a former Berwick player, too, and has served as a principal. On Jan. 10, Henry was elected mayor pro tem by his fellow Town Council members. “We are proud of you, Coach Lud Henry!” said the Berwick High Facebook page.
stmarynow.com
Bayou Vista bike winner
Bayou Vista Elementary’s second nine weeks winner of a bike is first-grader Grace Mathews, who is pictured with teacher Heather Crappell. The bike was donated by Crappell’s Fish Market. Each nine weeks, students who earn honor roll, principal's list, good behavior and perfect attendance get their name put in for a drawing for a bike.
theadvocate.com
What has happened since Ascension development moratorium ended? A look at the shakeout
After sharp, flooding rains in the preceding May, the summer of 2021 brought long-simmering fights over growth and development in Ascension Parish to a rolling boil. Once the pot cooled, one of the outcomes was an 11-month moratorium on new land divisions so parish leaders could enact new growth rules for a parish that, over the prior two decades, had been Louisiana's fastest-growing one.
stmarynow.com
Ribbon-cutting for Chef t'Dough
St. Mary Chamber members and local officials join in Friday's ribbon-cutting for Cher t’Dough, 2014 La. 182 East, Suite A, Bayou Vista. Cher t‘Dough is an eclectic artisanal bakery offering a from scratch seasonal menu with daily lunch options, fresh baked breads, desserts and more. Chef and owner Leigha Haywood offers a variety of king cakes using a staple recipe in St. Mary Parish: Meche's. Pictured with owner Haywood are St. Mary Parish Chief Administrative Officer Henry C. "Bo" Lagrange, Morgan City Councilman Lou Tamporello, Chamber Office Administrator Trinisha Hayes, Chamber ambassadors, and a host of family and friends.
stmarynow.com
SLCC's expanding manufacturing tech program coming to Morgan City
South Louisiana Community College is expanding its Manufacturing Technology program to meet the growing demand for skilled workers in oil and gas, and emerging industries. The program, which was formerly known as Machine Tool Technology, will expand to two SLCC campuses in February. In the course students learn to apply...
stmarynow.com
BESSIE MAY MCKINLEY BUTLER
Bessie May McKinley Butler, 92, a native and resident of Patterson, La., passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at her residence at 8:41 a.m. Visitation was held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial was in the New Salem B. C. Cemetery in Patterson, La.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville Elks celebrate Freedom Ball in Gonzales
King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Col. Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison presided over the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball Jan. 14 at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The public fundraising program hosted...
stmarynow.com
Drug arrests reported in Morgan City, Berwick
Editor’s note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.) Morgan City and Berwick police reported a total of three arrests on drug charges over the long...
wbrz.com
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
stmarynow.com
Police officer donation
On Friday, the Morgan City Police Department Benevolent Association made a donation to Elizabeth Amador, a 15-year-old sophomore who attends Morgan City High School. Elizabeth has received a scholarship to attend a program at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. She will be attending classes for 10 days in the Intensive Law and Trial Envision Program, which includes an introduction to the law school program. The scholarship covers Elizabeth’s tuition. The cost of travel has been placed on her as she works hard to raise the money to be able to take advantage of this opportunity.
theadvocate.com
Last year home construction declined in every area of Lafayette Parish. Except this one.
Last year was the year that the real estate market in Lafayette Parish slid back closer to normal. Yet it was also the year new construction slid out. The number of newly built homes in 2022 was down from the extremely high levels in 2021, the busiest construction year on record in Lafayette Parish. Because of rising construction costs and interest rates that have doubled from what they were during the pandemic, every area of the parish had a lower number of homes built compared to a year ago.
WDSU
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
KPLC TV
MLK Basketball Classic wraps up at the Burton Complex
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday marked the final day of the Hamilton Christian MLK Classic. The event welcomed in 51 total teams from all around the state of Louisiana, and over 3 days the classic hosted 30 games. Here are all the scores updates from all 3 days of action.
houmatimes.com
A Bold History. A Bright Future: Louisiana State Police Unveil New Heritage Unit
Louisiana State Police is an organization with an incredibly rich history. Our motto, “Courtesy, Loyalty, Service,” has given us direction and inspiration over the last 87 years. Since 1936, our patrol units have changed in type and color over the years. Motorcycles were exclusively used as patrol units...
stmarynow.com
DOUG LEVET
Retired Lt. Col Douglas W. Levet, 76, of Baton Rouge, La., passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023. Doug was adopted by and preceded in death by his loving parents, Emile Xavier and Emmadel Peltier Levet. He was raised in Bayou Sale, La. He graduated from LSU, and served in...
VIDEO: 3 arrested after fight at Franklin High School basketball game Friday
Three people were arrested after a fight at a Franklin High School basketball game Friday that led to shots reportedly being fired.
Sky High Shrimp and Oyster Prices Looming in Louisiana's Future
Louisiana's Coastal Master Plan could mean significantly higher prices for Louisiana shrimp and oysters in the not-too-distant future.
theadvocate.com
He has seen the future of Louisiana's coast -- and is now explaining it
Stuart Brown has spent lots of time looking into the future of Louisiana's coast. As the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority's assistant administrator for planning and research, he has become the lead spokesman for the 2023 coastal master plan update, released on Jan. 6 in draft form. Brown has led the rewriting effort for the plan, updated every six years and intended to guide the state's coastal restoration efforts. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
crescentcitysports.com
Wrestling: Catholic High wins Louisiana Classic
It is the most significant event prior to the LHSAA state championship in February annually. The Louisiana Classic at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center features many of the top teams in the state from all three divisions. This time around, the result was not predictable. Catholic of Baton Rouge took...
Comments / 0