The Jewish Press
SJP Calls for Boycott of University of Chicago Course Taught by Retired Israeli General
In an op-ed published Tuesday by The Chicago Maroon, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) called for a boycott of a course taught by retired Israeli Defense Forces General Meir Elran. “Elran’s course represents nothing less than the incursion of Israel’s military complex onto the University’s campus,” SJP claims. The...
The Jewish Press
2022 Immigration Leads to Decline in Israel’s Jewish Majority
A recent surge in legal immigration has led to a decrease in Israel’s Jewish majority, according to an analysis of data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), Channel 14 reported on Sunday. The Israeli Immigration Policy Center, an NGO established in 2012 to promote immigration policy which...
The Jewish Press
An Israel-Jordan Prisoner Exchange is in the Works
Rehavam Ze’evi may have been in favor of transfer—but not the kind where the mastermind of his own murder gets transferred from Israel to Jordan. A member of Knesset, Ze’evi, also known as “Ghandi,” was gunned down in 2001. The man who planned his assassination, Majdi Rahima Rimawi, was sentenced to life in 2008. Now Rimawi’s name appears on a very long list of prisoners with blood on their hands, said to be slated for release to Jordan in exchange for four Israeli captives in Gaza, two of whom are dead.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Appoints Rabbi Yehuda Amichay as Acting Director of the Conversion Authority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in consultation with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, has decided to appoint Rabbi Yehuda Amichay, Director of The Institute for Torah and the Land of Israel, as Acting Director of the Conversion Authority. Rabbi Amichay (not to be confused with Yehuda Amichai, the poet) has previously served...
The Jewish Press
Vast Majority of Israelis Say Diaspora Jews Need to Come Home
The vast majority of Israelis believe it is time for Jews in the Diaspora to come home, according to a new survey conducted by the Center for Jewish Impact together with the Geocartography Knowledge Group on Israel-Jewish Diaspora Relations. Researchers found that nearly 82 percent of those surveyed believe Israel...
The Jewish Press
Ancient Spoon Stirs American Mischief Against Israel
An ostensibly minor incident a few days ago has provided devastating evidence of the brainwashed malevolence within the Biden administration towards not just Israel but the Jewish people. In a ceremony at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem, the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm delivered to the...
The Jewish Press
Larry’s Letters: No COW-ards Here
I am starting a fund to support the Moosad, the organization of cows recruited to spy on the Palestinians. Your support will be invaluable. Account number: 188123490 at the Jabotinsky Bank in the Cayman Islands. P.S. Be Generous!
The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Gihon Springs (Hezekiah Tunnels)
““And he-Hezekiah-stopped up the source of the waters of the upper Gihon, and he led them straight down on the west to the City of David (2 Chronicles 32:30)”. There are certainly no shortage of incredible Biblical sites for visitors/tourists to Israel! As a licensed tour guide, my job is to explain both the familiar and lesser-known events/stories from the sites that we visit. Few sites, though, are as impressive and explicitly mentioned in as much detail as where we are visiting today. I am of course referring to the “Hezekiah Tunnels”, where the Biblical “Gihon Spring” has flown through for 2600 years. This unique site is where arguably the greatest miracle ever to take place occurred in the long history of the Jewish people. Let us now enter together into these water tunnels with our flashlights (there is also a dry option for those who prefer not to get wet).
The Jewish Press
German Court Wants to COVID Vaccinate Jewish Holocaust Survivor Against Her Will
A court in Stuttgart is seeking to forcibly vaccinate an 85-year-old Jewish Holocaust survivor against COVID-19. The Austrian website Report24 first reported about the case of the Jewish composer Inna Zhvanetskaya. She will “be sent against her will to a doctor, who will double vaccinate her against COVID-19, the website reported last week, adding that she will be “institutionalized in a closed psychiatric facility.”
The Jewish Press
Poll: Israelis Remain Proud of Identity, Youth Identify More as Right-Wing
Israelis’ national pride remained stable in 2022, and a higher percentage of young Israelis identified as right-wing, according to the 2022 Israeli Democracy Index, whose findings were released by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) on Sunday. “Pride in being Israeli has remained stable among the Jewish public over the...
The Jewish Press
Haredim to Goldknopf on Attacking Shabbat Train Works: You Make Everyone Hate Us
Last week, I reported that United Torah Judaism Chairman and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud), demanding that the works being conducted on the railroad over the weekend be canceled (Goldknopf Ushering the Next Big Crisis over Train Works that Can Only Be Done on Shabbat).
The Jewish Press
Łódź Tenement Renovation Reveals Treasure Trove of Jewish Artifacts Buried in 1939
A treasure that had been buried under the fence in the yard behind the building at 23 Północna Street in Łódź since 1939, was unearthed last Hanukkah, the Polish news website Fakt reported last week. Fragments of the Talmud, elements of costumes, Hanukkah menorahs, Shabbat candlesticks, cigarette cases, perfume bottles, and a huge collection of everyday household objects were found. It’s the largest discovery of its kind in the city that used to be Poland’s second-largest Jewish center before WW2.
