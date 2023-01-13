Read full article on original website
Macht Village Programs to open in Ashwaubenon less than a week after disastrous fire
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Macht Village Programs, an organization that had a building destroyed by a fire last week, now has a new home. Macht Village assists children and young adults with severe emotional and behavioral problems. Smoke billowing over Interstate 41 just south of De Pere caught the eyes of...
FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere holds down top spot
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys rankings sees De Pere once again in the No. 1 spot after the Redbirds held off Wisconsin Lutheran 54-52. The rest of the top five is Brillion, Xavier, Little Chute and St. Mary Catholic. Fond du Lac entered the...
Pytleski siblings leading Green Bay Southwest
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This season, Connor and Addison Pytleski are just doing what Pyleskis do at Green Bay Southwest -- score points. Connor leads the Trojans' boys basketball team in scoring, while Addison leads the girls team, and they are just following in the footsteps of their older brother, Will, who is Southwest's boys all-time leading scorer with 1,562 career points.
Wisconsin gas prices rising
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16/g today, according to GasBuddy. Appleton- $3.05/g, up 4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00/g. Wisconsin- $3.14/g, up 6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/g. Michigan- $3.27/g, down 3.1...
Give BIG Green Bay announces 45 nonprofits to receive this year's funds
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The 45 nonprofit organizations that will receive money from this year's Give BIG Green Bay campaign have been announced. The Green Bay Packers Foundation and Greater Green Bay Community Foundation say the organizations selected represent a diverse cross-section of organizations serving Brown County. After two years...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following towns to your list.
Preliminary hearing postponed for Green Bay teen charged in fatal fentanyl overdose
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A preliminary hearing was postponed Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl accused of providing fatal dose of fentanyl-laced pills to another teen. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay is charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide. Defense attorney Trisha Fritz said there are some...
Fatal crash in Wisconsin results in death of 36-year-old, alcohol a possible factor
POUND, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Marinette responded to reports of a car that was on its side and ‘smoldering’ on CTH B in Marinette County on Saturday morning. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on January 14 near 9th Road.
Green Bay men's basketball drops ninth straight game
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay men's basketball team lost its ninth straight game Saturday night, falling to Northern Kentucky 74-53. Randy Tucker led the Phoenix with 14 points. Clarence Cummings III added 12. The Norse were led by Marques Warrick with 21 points. The Phoenix are now 2-17...
Green Bay Equal Rights Commission looks to rectify housing inequality
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is moving ahead with a plan to address inequality in housing. “When you're barely trying to get on your feet, it's very hard to take $20 out of your kids lunch to go fill out this application," Green Bay resident Bianca Guzman said. "When you don't have a house, you're filling out two to three applications a week, whatever you can afford.”
Daily Arrest Records - January 14, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday January 14, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Christina Badalamenti was charged Monday with two felony counts of neglecting a child, resulting in no...
