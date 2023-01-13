Read full article on original website
Orphans Open With Win, MTC Starts, NIT & BIT are in action along with Okawville Tournament
The Centralia Orphans opened up the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Tournament last night with an easy 63-31 win over West Frankfort. The tournament continues tonight as the Orphans will play Cairo at 6 followed by West Frankfort and Herrin. The MTC Tournament got underway as Grayville beat Patoka/Odin 76-61. They advance...
Bobcats Open Greenville Tournament With Blowout Win
The Franklin Park Bobcats opened up the Greenville Tournament with a convincing 51-22 win over Hillsboro. Trey Clark finished with 18 for Salem, Keytin Grawe added 10, Landen Maxey 8 and Avery Gullion 6. Salem is off until Thursday when they play Triad in the championship semifinals. Tonight the Raccoon...
Wildcats Win Carterville JV Bowling Title
The Salem JV Wildcats sent a pair of teams down to the Carterville JV Bowling Invitational yesterday. The Salem White won the title beating Centralia in the finals 395-374. Salem’s Silas Moats was 2nd overall, Rhett Detering 8th and Christ Our Rock’s Rhett Runge was 9th overall.
Salem Wildcat Win Bowling Regional, Hunter Is Individual Champion
The Salem Bowling Wildcats are regional champs after winning their post season opener at Salem Bowl with 6639 series. Also advancing as teams were Mascoutah, O’Fallon and Collinsville. Salem senior Charlie Hunter was the individual champion shooting 1448 or a 241.33 average on the day. Colton Shoemaker finished with...
2023 01/21 – Crystal Lynn Helton
Crystal Lynn Helton, 50, of Salem, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the home of her loving cousin and caregiver, Melissa LeMarr Gordon. Crystal was born on June 30, 1972, the daughter of Becky Helton (Joey Wimberly) of Salem and Steve (Sherry) Helton of Iuka. Crystal was surrounded by her family and close friends when her battle with pancreatic cancer ended.
JH Boys Basektball – Franklin Park Opens Greenville Tournament Tonight
The 17-5 Franklin Park Bobcats head to the Greenville Tournament today with a 5:30 game against Hillsboro in the opening round. The winner will play again on Tuesday, the loser will play again on Thursday in the consolation bracket. Falcons Advance To Tuesday’s JNTC Semifinals. The SC Falcons won...
2023 01/19 – Shirley Finn
Shirley Finn, 86, of Texico, passed away at 12:31 a.m., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital, in Mt. Vernon. She was born November 20, 1936, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of Jesse McDonald and Martha Jewell (Lisenby) Roberson. On February 26, 1955, she eloped, with her high school sweetheart, Kellie Finn, to Corinth, Mississippi. They stayed enamored with one another, and everyone knew it. They both worked hard and made family life fun. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1999.
Orphans fall to Mount Vernon on Friday
Despite having a good season overall, the Centralia Orphans fell 43-39 to Mount Vernon on Friday night. Daryle Jones, with 15 points, was the leading scorer for Centralia while Navontae Nesbit Jr., with 19 points, was the leading scorer for Mount Vernon. According to MaxPreps, Centralia is 14-4 overall and 4-2 in conference (2nd in the South Seven) while Mount Vernon is 13-6 overall and 6-0 in conference (1st in the South Seven). Featured below are images from Friday’s game.
Wrestling Wildcats Have Good Showing At Carmi JV Invite
The Salem Wrestlers competed at the Carmi JV Invitational yesterday. Carter Moore and Carson Osbourne finished 2nd, Keyton King and Frank Podergois were 3rd in their divisions with 5th places from Lyric Black, Granger Motch and Killian Merrill. Aiden Doolen was 6th.
Marion County Fair Queen and talent winners to compete at State this weekend
Marion County Fair Queen Delaney Kell of Salem will compete this weekend for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. She is among 72 county fair queens seeking the title. Kell says she has been practicing for the competition that gets underway Friday at the Crown Plaza and Convention...
2023 01/18 – Elizabeth ‘Ann’ Tanner
Elizabeth “Ann” Tanner, age 68 of Salem, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Twin Willows Nursing Center in Salem with her family by her side. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
2023 01/18 – Terri Garden
Terri Gwen Garden, age 64 of Salem, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. Terri was born on May 19, 1958, in Centralia the daughter of Charles and Mary (Phillips) Freeman. She is survived by her son, Charles Garden, and wife Cheryl...
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
Monday morning fire damages Centralia home
Fire damaged a Centralia home Monday morning. The fire was at the Darrell Jones, Sr. home at 1002 North Maple. No one was home when the fire was spotted by a neighbor. The fire caused heavy damage to the attic but did not burn through the roof. While most of the fire was kept out of the living area, there was heavy heat and smoke damage.
Centralia issues boil order for South East part of town
Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued for the following area:. Please contact the Centralia Public Works Department with any questions or concerns.
Marion County’s 200th Birthday Celebration begins next Tuesday
A yearlong 200th Birthday Celebration for Marion County is set to begin next Tuesday, January 24th. County Board Chair Debbie Smith and Bicentennial Committee Chair Adam Smith are inviting everyone to the kickoff at the Marion County Courthouse. Doors will open at 5:30 and the program will begin at six.
Ina home expected to be total loss following Saturday night fire
Jefferson Fire says a double wide manufactured home in Ina is expected to be a total loss following a late Saturday night fire. The fire was at 204 North Elm. The home was vacant following a recent death. An Ameren repairman was working on a power problem when he discovered...
Salem Planning Commission to consider new special use for former Paradise Flowers Shop
The Salem Planning Commission Tuesday night will consider a new special use that could then be considered for the vacant Paradise Flower Shop at 730 North Broadway. The special use would be for a property management office. The company would have to be licensed through the State of Illinois and utilize a site that has been used exclusively for commercial uses during the past 20 years. The same sign regulations as a home occupation would apply.
Eagle Watch set in Carlyle as local Eagle population continues to grow
The US Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the Case-Halstead Library, will be hosting an Eagle Watch on Saturday, January 28th, at the library. Starting at 8:30 am, Park Rangers will have replicas of a bald eagle skull, talons, and feathers on display and will assist visitors with making eagle-themed crafts. At 9:30 am and 10:30 am, the World Bird Sanctuary will present “All About Eagles”, an interactive presentation with a live bald eagle that demonstrates the majestic flight and nature of the beautiful birds.
Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023
A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
