New Scandinavian cuisine exhibit opens in Portland

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct what will be served at the opening night.

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Nordic Northwest is opening a new exhibit that offers an exploration into Scandinavian cuisine.

The exhibit is called New Nordic Cuisine .

There will be a free opening night Friday, Jan. 13 for folks to check it out. It will be at the Nordia House in southwest Portland. Attendees will be treated to elevated small bites inspired by the New Nordic Manifesto.

The exhibit will spotlight the region’s food trends and examine the driving forces behind contemporary nordic food, its production and innovation.

The free opening night Friday, Jan. 13 starts at 6:30 p.m. New Nordic Cuisine will run until March 27.

