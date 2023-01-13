ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

New Scandinavian cuisine exhibit opens in Portland

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqInA_0kDdU0DW00

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct what will be served at the opening night.

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Nordic Northwest is opening a new exhibit that offers an exploration into Scandinavian cuisine.

The exhibit is called New Nordic Cuisine .

There will be a free opening night Friday, Jan. 13 for folks to check it out. It will be at the Nordia House in southwest Portland. Attendees will be treated to elevated small bites inspired by the New Nordic Manifesto.

Newport Sea Lion Docks destroyed by winter storm

The exhibit will spotlight the region’s food trends and examine the driving forces behind contemporary nordic food, its production and innovation.

The free opening night Friday, Jan. 13 starts at 6:30 p.m. New Nordic Cuisine will run until March 27.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations

OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Portland restaurants to reopen after pandemic hardships

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The final pieces are coming together for Besaw’s reopening. “We’re going over it, working hard on it and hopefully today, the menu is going to be up,” Chef Romeo Lopez said. Like several other Portland restaurants, Besaw’s closed in 2020 and reopened for...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Taiko Concert and Ramen Dinner at the Oregon Buddhist Temple

Enjoy an evening of exhilarating Taiko followed by a ramen dinner at the Oregon Buddhist Temple. Taiko is Japanese drums that were historically used in Japan to communicate with allies, frighten away pests from crops and inspire battling soldiers. The drums have continued playing an important role at Japanese festivals.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
OREGON STATE
railfan.com

Oregon Rail Heritage Center Makes Progress on Turntable Installation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Rail Heritage Center could have a turntable installed on its property by the end of summer. The Portland-based museum has been working with contractors to install the turntable that was once at Southern Pacific’s Brooklyn Yard in Southeast Portland. The turntable will not only give the non-profit a new exhibit but it’ll help the museum’s resident steam locomotives get on the main line should the opportunity arise again.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Chinese New Year Cultural Fair

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit during the 2023 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair at the Oregon Convention Center. The Year of the Rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity. Join in on the daylong celebration of a year of hope. 2023 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair. On...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

52K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy